The All-SAC Girls Tennis Team has been released, and Concordia's Lauren Harris (7-0) and Ruth Dolde (7-0 at No. 2 singles), Bishop Dwenger's Ellen Reidy (6-1) and Bishop Luers' Ruthie Burton (5-2) named to the first team singles list.
Bishop Dwenger's Macy Moser (6-1), Northrop's Jovana Ibisevic (3-2 at No. 1 singles), Bishop Luers' Bea Burton (5-2) and Wayne's Nora Summers (3-4 at No. 1 singles) were named to the second team singles list.
The first team doubles list includes Concordia's Anna Pennekamp and Mallory Bean (7-0) and Cami McConkey and Katie Jones (7-0 at No. 2 doubles) and Bishop Dwenger's Jessica Brust and Tori Rodenbeck (6-1).
The second team doubles list includes Snider's Lexi Matthias and Hannah Schroeder (5-2 at No. 1 doubles) and Northrop's Eenroi Mon and Niya Bell (4-3 at No. 1 doubles).
Northrop's Hannah Paul won the Pi Chapter-Psi Iota Xi Sorority Sportsmanship Award.