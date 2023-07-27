The Summit Athletic Conference notified media on Thursday that ticket prices for varsity football and basketball games will increase to $7 this school year. Admission for other sports and non-varsity competitions will remain at $6.
SAC to raise football, basketball tickets to $7
Victoria Jacobsen
High School Sports Editor
