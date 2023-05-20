Bishop Dwenger’s Alex Holder stood near the 18th green and discussed his round, a 1-under 71, which gave him medalist honors at the SAC Tournament.
As he spoke, Mother Nature sent a strong gust of wind into his back. It was a not-so-subtle reminder of what he and his teammates had been through Saturday, when they faced down the conference’s best players, Brookwood Golf Club’s tricky setup, and wind that eclipsed 20 mph amid cool 58-degree weather.
Papers flew out of golf carts. Airplanes, landing across the street at Fort Wayne International Airport, undoubtedly had some bumpy rides. And only four players at the SAC Tournament were able to master the conditions and keep their scores in the 70s.
“It was pretty windy, but you’ve just got to battle through it. Everybody is playing in the same conditions,” Holder said. “I mean, golf isn’t always easy, but it’s beautiful. That’s what I always say to myself.”
Holder, just a freshman, had four birdies in the tournament that began with a shotgun start.
“It’s pretty cool doing this as a freshman. Seeing everyone out here and knowing I got it done, that was pretty cool,” Holder said. “And the team did good, as well, which makes it even nicer.”
For the Saints, it was a 19th consecutive SAC championship as they totaled 301 strokes to finish a whopping 56 strokes ahead of the runner-up, Bishop Luers, and 66 up on third-place Northrop.
“We got it done today, but there’s a lot more work to be done. We’ve got the postseason to focus on,” said Holder, whose Saints will compete in the sectional at Chestnut Hills Golf Club on June 2.
Dwenger's Joey Hughes, a junior, posted a 73 for the second best score of the day.
"I felt pretty good today, but I felt I could have done a little bit better on the par-5s out there," said Hughes, who parred those four holes, "and had a better putting performance. Other than that, though, it was a pretty solid day today."
Hughes had one birdie, on the par-4 fifth hole, and two bogeys.
“Winning this obviously means something to me, but we’ve just got to focus on the postseason and keep this going,” Hughes said. “I think, in order to make that happen, we need to shave about two shots off for each of us and then I need to have a better putting performance for myself.”
The Saints have plenty of depth – they’ve used 11 players this season – and it was on full display at Brookwood, where Charlie Olson posted a 77 and Mick Brita had an 80.
As for Holder, Saints coach Steve Fink said: "You know, Alex hits it straight every tee shot. His approach shots are always close to the pin. He makes the game look really easy."
Dwenger's David Schenkel added an 82.
“These guys always show up and they always do their best,” Fink said. “They concentrate and this is meaningful for them. That, in and of itself, is a victory for me.”
Luers was paced by Alex Schenkel's 84. Harrison VonBurg had an 89, Henry VonBurg a 91, and Jax Mickley and Max Kinder had 93s.
For Northrop, Tyrus Whitman carded a 79, while Ashton Davidson had an 88, Jackson Rogers a 93 and Kyran Vongphachanh a 107.
Other notable scores included a 92 for Wayne's Jack Brehm; a 95 for fourth-place Snider's Ashton Wolf; and a 96 for fifth-place Concordia's Josh Maxson.
NE8 Tournament
Columbia City’s Andrew Hedrick took medalist honors at the NE8 Tournament, defeating Bellmont’s Winston Brown on the fifth playoff hole at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville. Both shot 1-under 71s. Leo won the team title with a 305, bettering runner-up Columbia City by 17 strokes and third-place Bellmont by 21. Leo was paced by Justin Hicks’ 72 and Wes Opliger’s 74. Huntington North’s Javin Gray also shot a 74.
ACAC Tournament
Bluffton won the ACAC Tournament with a 326 at Celina Lynx Golf Club in Celina, Ohio, paced by Keegan Schwartz’s medalist 74 and Ephraim Frauhiger’s 78. Heritage’s Eli Niemeyer also carded a 78, helping the Patriots to a runner-up finish with a 333.
NLC Tournament
Northridge had 311 strokes to win the Northern Lakes Conference Tournament. Warsaw was second with 315. Northridge’s Brock Reschly was medalist with a 71. Warsaw’s Aidan Bowell and NorthWood’s Early Williams shot 74s at Eberhart-Petro Golf Course in Mishawaka.