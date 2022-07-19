The Central Noble Community Schools board approved Sam Malcolm as the new girls basketball coach on Monday. He replaces Josh Treesh, who led the Cougars for a total of 11 seasons and coached them to the Class 2A state title in 2018.
web only
Sam Malcolm to lead Central Noble girls basketball
Victoria Jacobsen
High School Sports Editor
Victoria Jacobsen is the High School Sports Editor for The Journal Gazette. A graduate of Notre Dame, she covers area sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today