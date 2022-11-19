CARMEL – The Carroll girls basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 55-48 win over Carmel on Saturday. The Chargers, currently ranked No. 18 in the IBCA poll and No. 13 in the ICGSA Class 4A poll, led 26-22 at halftime and outscored the Greyhounds (0-4) 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
Taylor Fordyce hit all eight of her free throw attempts and Kayla Gibbs made seven of 10 free throws. Both finished with 16 points, while freshman Lily George scored 13. Gibbs also had a team-high seven rebounds and George had six.
The Chargers are next scheduled to play host to East Noble on Tuesday.
NOBLESVILLE 59, HOMESTEAD 47: At Noblesville, the defending Class 4A state champions dealt the No. 7 Spartans (5-1) their first loss of the season. No. 5 Noblesville (5-0) led 25-23 at halftime and stretched the lead to seven points by the end of the third quarter. The Millers handed Homestead its only two losses last season, one in November and one in the regional semifinals, although they are playing this season without reigning Gatorade Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year Ashlynn Shade, who transferred to La Lumiere ahead of the season. The Spartans play host to Huntington North on Tuesday.
NORWELL 63, OAK HILL 17: At Knightstown, Makenzie Fuess set a single-game scoring record for the Class 3A No. 2 Knights (5-1), scoring 37 points as Norwell rolled past the Golden Eagles (3-2) at the Hoosier Gym. Norwell led 26-5 at the end of the first quarter and 45-16 at halftime, and held Oak Hill to just one point in the second half. The Knights play host to Concordia on Tuesday.
WARSAW 48, CROWN POINT 42; WARSAW 67, MERRILLVILLE 49: At Middlebury, the Tigers (4-1) took down IBCA No. 14/ICGSA No. Class 4A Crown Point (3-3) and then bested the Pirates (1-4) at the Duneland-Northern Lakes Classic. Warsaw rallied to beat Crown Point after trailing 15-3 in the second quarter. Northridge (4-1) also beat both Duneland teams. The Tigers will play at Penn on Tuesday.
COLUMBIA CITY 51, FAIRFIELD 46: At Columbia City, the Eagles held off a late surge and handed ICGSA Class 3A No. 12 Fairfield (5-1) its first loss even after the Falcons outscored Columbia City 19-12 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles (4-1) led 28-15 at halftime, and have now won four straight after opening the season with a loss at Carroll. Addison Baxter scored 20 points for the Eagles and Molly Baker scored 11. Baxter and Kyndra Sheets each had eight rebounds and four assists, and Baxter also had five steals and a block. Columbia City play host to Goshen on Tuesday.
KOKOMO 46, SOUTH SIDE 45: The Archers (1-4) lost by the slimmest of margins at home despite outscoring the Wildkats (3-2) 16-6 in the fourth quarter. South Side trailed 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 29-19 at halftime. Justice Billingsley led the Archers with 21 points and also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kamoni Grayson scored 11 points and GaNaysia White had a team-high seven rebounds.
BISHOP LUERS 75, MISSISSINEWA 41: The Knights led 44-24 on their homecourt and kept up the pace in the second half to win their third straight and improve to 3-1. Two Bishop Luers players recorded double-doubles: Addie Shank had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Miley Wareing had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Reese Rhodehamel had 14 points and five rebounds. The Knights will play at Eastside on Tuesday.
CENTRAL NOBLE 34, DEKALB 21: At Auburn, the Cougars are 7-0 after overcoming a 15-14 halftime deficit. Central Noble held the Barons (4-2) scoreless in the third quarter and then outscored them 8-6 in the fourth. Central Noble will play at Lakeland on Tuesday and DeKalb will travel to Northrop on Friday.
ANGOLA 56, WEST NOBLE 30: At Angola, the Hornets (2-3, 1-1 NECC) outscored the Chargers (0-4, 0-1) 35-16 in the second half. Kylie Caswell led the Hornets with 20 points, Jaelyn Fee scored 12 and Macy Oberlin had nine. Mackensy Mabie led the Chargers with eight points. Angola will travel to Garrett on Tuesday and West Noble will play host to Fremont on Friday.