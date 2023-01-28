Concordia junior Ajani Washington joined the 1,000-point club as the Cadets beat visiting Heritage 64-37 at The Cage on Saturday night to improve to 11-4. Washington, who finished with 15 points, hit the milestone with a 3-pointer that gave Concordia a 49-25 lead in the third quarter. Washington is now seventh on the Cadets' all-time scoring list.
Junior Cole Hayworth led the Cadets, who have won five in a row, with 16 points.
Senior Luke Saylor scored 18 points for the Patriots (9-7).
BELLMONT 80, LEO 75 (OT): At Leo, the Braves (8-8, 1-4 NE8) outscored the Lions (7-9, 2-3 NE8) 8-3 in overtime for a conference victory. Jack Scheumann led the Braves with 30 points, four assists and three steals, Kord Fuelling scored 15 points, Andrew James had 12 and Dylan Velez had 10. Jackson McGee led the Lions with 18 points, Trey Hiteshew had 17 and Brock Schott had 15.
NORWELL 77, EAST NOBLE 41: At Norwell, the Knights (15-2, 5-0 NE8) held East Noble (2-13, 0-5 NE8) to 2 points in the first quarter, led 41-21 at halftime and sailed to their eighth victory in a row while remaining undefeated in the NE8. Cohen Bailey led the Knights with 17 points, Luke McBride had 13 points and seven rebounds and Brody Bolun also scored 13 points. Nathan Bowker led East Noble with 10 points.
COLUMBIA CITY 64, NEW HAVEN 53: At New Haven, the Eagles (11-7, 5-0 NE8) led 33-28 at halftime and built on that lead in the second half to remain undefeated and tied atop the NE8. The Bulldogs (7-10, 3-2 NE8) have suffered three straight losses.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 38, DEKALB 37: At Huntington North, the Barons (3-12, 1-4 NE8) outscored the Vikings (7-9, 3-2 NE8) 15-9 in the fourth quarter, but the hosts held on for the conference win. It was the third victory in a row for Huntington North. Ethan Zahn and Levi McElhaney each scored eight points for the Vikings, and Tiler Carr and Zach Nash each had seven. McElhaney also led the Vikings with seven rebounds.
MARION 84, NORTHROP 65: At Marion, the Bruins (4-13) were outscored 22-8 by Marion (10-6) in the second quarter and trailed 41-27 at halftime. Dalman Alexander led Northrop with 23 points and 15 rebounds and Dallas Lawrence scored 17 points.
WARSAW 58, ELKHART 33: At Elkhart, the Tigers (10-7) led 24-14 at halftime and shot 13 of 17 (76.5%) in the second half to outpace the Lions. Warsaw's Luke Bricker hit 6 of 7 attempts from 3-point range to score 24 points.
WAWASEE 53, LAKELAND 50: At Lakeland, Wawasee (6-11) led 25-15 at halftime and held on for the win despite being outscored 21-14 by Lakeland (10-6) in the fourth quarter. Maddux Everingham led the Warriors with 19 points, Collin Ziebarth had 17 points and Myles Everingham scored nine points and had five assists.
SOUTHERN WELLS 59, LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 56: At Lakeland Christian, the Raiders (4-10) led 29-25 at halftime and held on to win despite being outscored 18-13 by the Cougars (12-3) in the fourth quarter. Seth Martin scored 28 points for Lakeland Christian and Alex Cook scored 14.
Girls Basketball
HUNTINGTON NORTH 57, NORTH MIAMI 13: At North Miami, the Vikings ended their regular season with their stingiest defensive performance of the year so far. Gracie Fields led the Vikings (18-4) with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals; Taylor Double had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals; Marissa Trout scored 12 points with three assists and three steals and Haiden Bailey had nine points with three rebounds, four assists and three steals. Huntington North next plays Friday, when the Vikings will face the winner of South Side vs. New Haven in the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional semifinal.