Girls Soccer Sectional Finals
Class 3A Carroll
Carroll 8, DeKalb 0: The Chargers (14-5-1) wrapped up their 10th straight sectional title and 18th all-time. They outscored their opponents by a combined 24-0 over the course of three games. Carroll will host McCutcheon (13-4-1) in the regional semifinal on Thursday.
Class 3A Northrop
Homestead 1, Warsaw 0 (OT): Spartan Sydney Couch scored the game's lone goal on an assist from Lucy Gray to keep Homestead's defense of the Class 3A state title alive. The No. 17 Spartans (11-5-3) will travel to No. 1 Noblesville (16-1) Thursday for a rematch of the 2021 regional semifinal. No. 16 Warsaw finishes the season with a 13-5-2 record. Warsaw goalkeeper Claire German made four saves and Homestead keeper Lillian Yohey had three saves.
Class 2A Culver Academies
Leo 4, Concordia 0: The No. 7 Lions (15-4) won their seventh sectional title and second straight by scoring two goals in both the first and second half against the Cadets (8-8). Leo has outscored opponents 19-0 over the course of the tournament. The Lions will host Western (13-6-1) in the regional semifinals on Thursday.
Class 2A Bellmont
Bellmont 1, Woodlan 0: Haleigh Wesley scored one goal for the No. 8 Braves (13-5-2) in the second half to give Bellmont its seventh straight sectional title. Woodlan finishes the season with a 12-6 record. Bellmont will travel to No. 20 Hamilton Heights (14-5-1) for the regional semifinals on Thursday.
Class A Westview
Bethany Christian 1, Central Noble 0: Zoe Willems scored the goal for Bethany Christian (8-9-1) in the second half, ending the season for Central Noble (10-3-3).
Class A Canterbury
Canterbury 1, Lakewood Park Christian 0: Stella VandeWater's first-half goal was enough to secure Canterbury's sixth sectional title and first since 2018. The No. 11 Cavaliers (9-8-2) will host Eastbrook (6-9-3) in the regional semifinals on Thursday. Lakewood Park Christian finishes the season with a record of 8-7-1.
Boys Soccer Sectional Finals
Class 3A Warsaw
Warsaw 3, Homestead 0: The No. 14 Tigers (15-3-1) scored two goals on the Spartans (2-10-6) in the first half and then added another in the second to secure the program's 14th sectional title and first since 2017. Warsaw will travel to No. 7 Noblesville (12-3-3) for the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
Class 2A Angola
NorthWood 4, Angola 0: The Hornets (8-8-2) gave up two goals to No. 18 NorthWood (12-5-2) in the first half and two more in the second.
Class 2A Heritage
Canterbury 1, Heritage 0 (OT): Logan Grabowski scored Canterbury's winning goal on the second-chance shot with just three seconds left in the second overtime period. The win was the 500th in Canterbury boys soccer history, securing the 22nd sectional title (fifth straight) for the No. 5 Cavaliers (14-1-3). Canterbury will play its regional semifinal game at Jay County (8-5-1) on Wednesday. Heritage finishes the season 8-8-2.
Class A Central Noble
Westview 3, Blackhawk Christian 0: No. 1 Westview (17-1-1), the defending Class A state champion, scored three goals in the first half to end the season for No. 14 Blackhawk Christian (10-6-1).
NECC Volleyball Tournament
The Angola Hornets beat Garrett, Westview, Lakeland and Fairfield, all 2-0, to win their fourth straight NECC Tournament title. The Class 3A No. 4 Hornets (29-0) head into the Leo Sectional with a perfect record.