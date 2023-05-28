Bellmont's Eli Laurent pitched a complete-game no-hitter to lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory over Maconaquah in a Class 3A Oak Hill Sectional semifinal on Saturday. Laurent struck out 10.
The Braves (10-11) advanced to the sectional final Monday, where they will face Norwell (21-7).
Bellmont scored a run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Norwell beat Peru 5-1 in the other sectional semifinal. The game remained scoreless for the first three innings, but Norwell (21-7) put up three runs in the fourth and added one more in both the fifth and sixth.
Drew Graft, Trey Bodenheimer and Luke McBride had two hits apiece, including a double for McBride.
Norwell pitcher Lane Lewis improves to 6-3 after giving up just one run in the fourth. He surrendered three hits and struck out 10 in seven innings.
Garrett Sectional
CONCORDIA 3, WOODLAN 0: The Cadets (16-12) scored one run in the first inning and two more in the second to advance to the sectional final. Concordia will face Heritage on Monday, while Woodlan finishes the season with a record of 8-18.
HERITAGE 11, LEO 5: The ACAC champs and the Lions (16-10) were tied at 2 after the second inning before Heritage (17-7) put up two runs in the third and four in the sixth to take a substantial lead. Five Patriots had multiple hits, including Dalton White who went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Noah Redmon gave up three earned runs on eight hits with one walk while striking out four.
NorthWood Sectional
EAST NOBLE 10, LAKELAND 0 (5 innings): The Knights (11-16) are set to face Fairfield (24-6) in the sectional final after beating Lakeland (17-13). East Noble pitcher Gunner Willey gave up one hit in a complete-game effort and Jackson Leedy hit a two-run homer in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.
Class 2A
Blackford Sectional
ADAMS CENTRAL 10, SOUTH ADAMS 7: The Jets (17-8)led 10-1 at the end of the fifth before the Starfires (17-13) scored twice in the sixth and four times in the seventh. Jack Hamilton, Logan Uhlman, Trevor Currie and Ryan Black all drove in runs for the Jets in the four-run fifth inning. Hamilton also hit a home run in the fourth. Dakota Perry was the winner, giving up three runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and walked one. Adams Central will play Bishop Luers for the sectional title Monday.
BISHOP LUERS 12, BLUFFTON 0 (5 innings): The Knights (21-8), who opened sectional play Saturday after drawing a first-round bye, got off to a strong start with a six-run first inning and didn't look back. Isaac Zay threw a one-hitter and also hit a home run. Johnny Bloom also hit a home run as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate.
Westview Sectional
WESTVIEW 12, EASTSIDE 9: The Blazers (13-8) scored five runs in the second and four in the third, but Westview (17-8) put up eight runs in the second and added two more each in the fourth and fifth to remain out front. The Warriors are now set to face Central Noble in the sectional final Monday.
CENTRAL NOBLE 6, WHITKO 3: The Cougars (15-10) scored two runs in the first and four more in the sixth after Whitko (18-7) tied the game at 2. Central Noble starter Brody Morgan gave up four hits and two runs in five innings, and Jayden Stump struck out four Whitko batters in two innings of relief. Jaxon Copas hit a two-run homer, Tyler Shisler had two hits and two RBI and Lance Krider had the go-ahead RBI.
Class A
Fremont Sectional
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 9, CANTERBURY 1: The Braves (10-12) scored five runs in the top of the seventh to turn the sectional semifinal into a laugher. Blackhawk Christian out-hit Canterbury (4-10) 8-2. Jacob Jackson had two hits, drew two walks and scored three runs, and Reece Tracy had two hits and two RBI. Luke Metzler was the winning pitcher, giving up one hit and no runs in four innings while striking out seven. Jackson walked three but struck out five in two scoreless innings, and Aiden Muldoon gave up one run in the seventh while striking out three batters. The Braves will face Lakewood Park Christian in Monday's final.
LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN 9, FREMONT 8: The Panthers (12-11) are headed to their first sectional final in program history after overcoming a 7-3 deficit. Lakewood Park scored three runs in the seventh to sneak past Fremont (11-14). Gabe Dager went 2-4 with two doubles, knocking in three runs.
Softball
Class A
FREMONT 13, ELKHART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 11: The Eagles (12-12) claimed the fourth sectional title in program history – all of which have come since 2018 – after winning a slugfest in Saturday's final. Fremont and Elkhart Christian Academy (9-9) were tied at 11 after five innings, but Fremont scored the final two runs in the sixth to earn the victory.