Garrett claimed its fourth straight sectional title at Carroll on Saturday, winning with 240.5 points to outpace Carroll with 195 and Bishop Dwenger with 183.
Five Railroaders won individual titles, and Garrett had wrestlers finish in the top four, allowing them to advance to next Saturday's Carroll Regional, in 11 of the 14 weight classes. Garrett sophomore Kameron Baker (25-8) beat Bishop Dwenger's Javier Henry by fall at 1:21 in the 106-pound 1st place match. Senior Hayden Brady (20-3), a state qualifier for Garrett last season, won his fourth sectional title with a 4-2 decision over Eastside's Ethan Fike at 126. The 132 championship match was a battle of the Xaviers, as Xavier Nusbaum of Garrett (19-9) beat Xavier Garrett of Bishop Dwenger (25-11) by fall at the one-minute mark. Senior Hayden Williams (20-12) gave Garrett its third victory in a row by winning the 138 championship with a 4-2 decision over Eastside's Briar Munsey. Junior Chase Leech (33-1) was Garrett's final champion of the day, beating Carroll's Edward DeWitt by major decision, 17-6. Leech was the sectional champion at 152 last season.
Huntington North junior Luke Teusch remains undefeated, improving to 38-0 after pinning Garrett's James Orick-Maurer at 4:46 in the 145 championship match. Another Viking, senior Nate Elliott (35-3), defended his title at 195 and won his third sectional title in a row with a 6-4 decision over Garrett's Jack O'Connor.
Eastside, which placed fifth as a team, had two weight class winners: Sophomore Lane Snyder (23-7) beat Bishop Dwenger's Simon Cornewell by 6-0 decision in the 113 first-place match, and freshman Linkin Carter (30-7) beat Garrett freshman Carter Fielden with a 9-5 decision in the 120 championship match.
Carroll senior Jackson Todd (30-5) beat Bishop Dwenger's Eric Delaney by major decision (9-0) in the 152 1st-place match, and Chargers sophomore sophomore William Jeffries (24-5) won at 182 with a 7-1 decision over Bishop Dwenger's Lukas Alderdice.
Columbia City senior Tanner Reed (33-2) beat Carroll's Porter Blosser by fall at 2:48 in the 170 title match, and his fellow Eagles senior Jack Maley (23-5) beat Carroll's Aiden Hunley with a 3-1 decision at 285.
Northrop junior Julante Hinton (31-1) beat Concordia's Chance Harris by a 3-2 decision in the 220 final.
New Haven Sectional
Homestead defended its sectional title at New Haven with 259.5 points on Saturday as the Spartans won three weight classes and had a regional qualifier in 13 of the 14 brackets.
Host New Haven took second with 227 points and Snider was third with 221.5.
Homestead's first individual champ came in the 160 weight class as senior Aaron Kistler (27-2) beat Snider's Ethan Smith by 7-5 decision. Next up, Spartans senior Easton Arsini (34-1) pinned Woodlan's Jake Roemer to win the 170 weight class. Homestead also won at 220, where sophomore Caleb Evans (22-11) beat Snider's Ethan Leal by fall at 4:53.
Snider and New Haven dominated championship matches at the lighter weight classes: Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo (38-1) defended her sectional title at 106 by pinning Leo's Brayden Juday at 5:01. New Haven junior Karrington Cooper (36-5) beat Homestead's Kaeden Benedict by 12-8 decision at 113 and Bulldogs sophomore Timmy Rocha (33-6) beat Morris Daring of Bishop Luers by major decision, 19-8, at 120. At 126, Snider senior Spencer Sharp (22-4) beat South Side's Auston Niblack by fall at 3:48. At 132, New Haven sophomore Easton Doster (15-0) beat Leo's Dylan Heath by technical fall (22-7) at 5:07. At 138, Snider senior Camron Lapsely (25-5) pinned Andrew Mirelez of Heritage at 0:48. At 145, New Haven junior Aidan Elkins beat Homestead's Thomas Sidel by a 10-7 decision. At 152, Snider junior Kevon Russell (9-2) beat Homestead's Jake Thrash by a 16-12 decision.
Snider sophomore De'Alcapon Veazy defended his sectional title at 182 by pinning Homestead's Rielen Scott at 5:32.
The final two individual champs were Bishop Luers junior Mickey Daring (32-3), who beat Homestead's Nolan Scott by 3-2 decision, and Heritage junior Parker Hennessey (25-6), who pinned Homestead's Collin Grayless at 1:58.
Jay County Sectional
The Jay County Patriots won their home sectional with 262.5 points while Bellmont took second with 216, Adams Central was third with 200.5 and Norwell was fourth with 176.5. Jay County wrestlers won six straight weight class championship matches from 113 through 145.
Bellmont had 11 wrestlers qualify for next week's regional, which will also be held at Jay County, including four who won their weight class at Saturday's Sectional: At 152, sophomore Gavin Davis (35-5) beat Jay County's Christian Wittkamp by fall at 1:08; at 170, junior Duke Myers (34-3) beat Bluffton's Levi Kahn by technical fall (22-7) at 5:25; at 195, senior Henry Kukelhan (30-7) beat Adams Central's Trevor Currie by 11-6 decision and at 220, junior Keagan Martin (40-1) beat Adams Central's Keegan Bluhm by 5-1 decision.
South Adams senior Silas Loshe (30-4) beat Jay County's Landon Mills-Blowers by fall at 2:30 to win at 160, and at his fellow Starfires senior Maverick Summersett (27-2) pinned Jay County's Bryce Wenk at 1:41 to win at 182.
Norwell freshman Hunter Douglas (28-2) won the 106 weight class by pinning Jay County's Griffin Byrum at 4:56.
Bluffton junior Juan Cruz won the 285 weight class by pinning Adams Central's Zac Wurm at 0:44.
West Noble Sectional
DeKalb won its seventh sectional title and second in a row on Saturday, scoring 226 points as six Barons wrestlers won their weight class and 10 qualified for next Saturday's regional championships at Goshen.
Angola took second place with 195 points, Prairie Heights was third with 186 and East Noble fourth with 149.
DeKalb sophomore Drew Waldon (28-1) beat Angola's Kamaron Sraw by a 9-8 decision at 113. At 120, Barons senior Mason Chase (25-7) beat Angola's Isaiah McCue by sudden victory, 10-5. Junior Braylon Meyer (23-2) won in the 126 first-place match after an injury to Lakeland's Keegan Schlabach, senior Braxton Miller (30-2) won at 145 with a major decision (9-1) over Angola's Blake Denman, sophomore Dominic Dunn (19-15) won at 170 by pinning Jericko Jackson of Prairie Heights at 1:51 and freshman James Hartleroad (28-9) beat West Noble's Mikey Lecount by fall at 5:09 to win at 285.
East Noble sophomore Kealan Fuller (22-5) pinned Fremont's Ian Hawkins at 1:04 to win at 106 and Knights junior Connor Leins (20-17) won at 182 with a major decision (8-0) over Central Noble's Ethan Skinner.
Angola wrestlers won two weight classes: Senior Josh Kunkle (32-4) beat East Noble's Alex Sprague by a 2-0 decision in the 160 first-place match, and at 220 Carter Shull (23-9) pinned West Noble's Abram Olvera at 1:24.
Central Noble's Jaxon Copas (30-2) pinned Lakeland's Noah Owsley at 2:29 in the 195 first-place match.
Wawasee Sectional
After a one-year hiatus, Wawasee raised a sectional trophy for the 25th time and fifth time in six years after winning the Plymouth Sectional with 258 points.
Plymouth was second with 209 points and Warsaw third with 182.5.
The Warriors had five individual champions: Junior Kaleb Salazar (30-4) won at 106 with a 6-0 decision over Warsaw's Bryce McNees; at 113, freshman Cameron Senter (26-8) beat Cole Meiser of Culver Academies by technical fall (15-0) at 4:15; at 126, junior Colten Sutton (12-9) beat Plymouth's Coen Kraemer by a 13-11 decision; at 138, senior Logan Stuckman (27-6) beat Plymouth's Seth Wright by fall at 3:28 and at 152, senior Hunter Miller (30-4) beat LaVille's Justin Brown by technical fall (19-4).
Warsaw's Jaxson Cooper Walters (31-7) beat Wawasee's Cameron Zimmerman by a 9-4 decision in the 182 first-place match.