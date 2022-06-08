The Indiana Senior Boys All-Stars beat the Juniors 90-75 in the second half of a girls and boys All-Star doubleheader at Mt. Vernon in Fortville on Wednesday.

Central Noble's Connor Essegian, who started for the Seniors, suffered an apparent left ankle injury while attempting a shot and only played three minutes, scoring two points with one rebound during that time. 

The Seniors led 43-41 at halftime and then outscored the Juniors by 13 points in the second half. Javan Buchanan led the Seniors with 15 points and Myles Colvin had 15 points for the Juniors. 

