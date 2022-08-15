Seven local teams are ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Preseason Poll, which was released on Sunday night.
Adams Central is the top-ranked area team at No. 2 in Class A, and South Adams is right behind at No. 3.
Snider is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, and Bishop Dwenger is No. 6, receiving one first-place vote.
Bishop Luers is tied for No. 3 in Class 2A, and Eastside is No. 8.
Norwell will open the season tied for No. 9 in Class 3A, and Concordia received votes.
Carroll and Warsaw each received votes in Class 6A, and East Noble and Leo each received votes on Class 4A.
The full poll is listed below:
IFCA 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll
6A Rankings
1. Center Grove (6) 92
2. Indianapolis Cathedral (2) 82
3. Carmel 76
4. Brownsburg (1) 59
5. Warren Central (1) 54
6. Westfield 50
7. Ben Davis 41
8. Hamilton Southeastern 35
9. Lawrence North 15
10. Avon 10
Others receiving votes: Lawrence Central (8), Carroll (7), Penn (7), Fishers (4), Warsaw (2), Zionsville (2) Elkhart (1), Lafayette Jefferson (1)
5A Rankings
1. Merrillville (8) 97
2. Decatur Central (1) 78
3. Snider 75
4. Michigan City 53
5. Whiteland 48
6. Bishop Dwenger (1) 46
7. Valparaiso 44
8. Mishawaka 22
T-9. Concord 21
T-9. Harrison (West Lafayette) 21
Others receiving votes: Castle (15), Bloomington South (12), Bloomington North (6), Chesterton (5), Columbus East (4), Terre Haute North (1)
4A Rankings
1. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (5) 84
2. New Palestine (1) 68
3. Indianapolis Roncalli (2) 66
4. Mooresville (1) 53
5. Indianapolis Brebeuf 43
6. Evansville Memorial 40
7. East Central 34
8. Hobart 27
9. Kokomo 25
10. NorthWood 19
Others receiving votes: Jasper (15), East Noble (13), Greenfield Central (10), Martinsville (1) (10), Northridge (9), Silver Creek (9), New Prairie (8), Lowell (7), Evansville Central (5), Leo (3), Logansport (3), Mississinewa (3)
3A Rankings
1. Indianapolis Chatard (8) 97
2. West Lafayette 81
3. Gibson Southern (2) 74
4. Tri-West 64
5. Mishawaka Marian (62)
6. Lawrenceburg (48)
7. Danville (44)
8. Western Boone 16
T-9. Guerin Catholic 10
T-9. Norwell 10
Others receiving votes: Heritage Hills (9), Oak Hill (7), Delta (6), Hanover Central (6), Concordia (4), Charlestown (3), Mt. Vernon (Posey) (3), Southridge (1), Speedway (1)
2A Rankings
1. Andrean (8) 84
2. Evansville Mater Dei (2) 80
T-3. Eastbrook 60
T-3. Bishop Luers 60
5. Lafayette CC 41
6. Linton-Stockton 38
7. Indianapolis Scecina 36
8. Eastside 32
9. Triton Central 31
10. Heritage Christian 25
Others receiving votes: LaVille (23), Brownstown Central (10), Eastern (Greentown) (9), Tipton (7), Indianapolis Ritter (6), Alexandria (5), Lapel (2), Lewis Cass (2), Sullivan (2), Paoli (1), Seeger (1)
1A Rankings
1. Indianapolis Lutheran (10) 100
2. Adams Central 90
3. South Adams 59
4. Covenant Christian 57
5. Monroe Central47
6. North Judson 45
7. Park Tudor 27
8. North Decatur 27
9. South Putnam 24
10. Tri 21
Others receiving votes: Sheridan (13), Springs Valley (11), North Daviess (10), Pioneer (9), Carroll (Flora) (8), Parke Heritage (8), Southwood (7), North Vermillion (5), Triton (5), Providence (1)