Seven local girls have been named to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Class of 2023 Top 60 Senior Girls list: Huntington North's Taylor Double, Carroll's Taylor Fordyce, Bellmont's Sydney Keane, Garrett's Bailey Kelham, Concordia's Annaka Nelson, Homestead's Ali Stephens and Central Noble's Madison Vice. The honorees are invited to participate in one of two sessions of the 42nd annual Top 60 Senior Workout, which will be held Sunday at Beech Grove.
Valparaiso signees Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson were selected but unable to attend.
The Top 60 Senior Girls list is as follows:
Tori Allen, Andrean
Trinity Archey, North Central (Marion)
Lauren Barker, Columbus North
Asiah Baxter, Warren Central
Giavonnie Belton, Pike
Savanna Bischoff, Center Grove
Gloria Brewer, Greencastle
Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer
Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern
Amiyah Buchanan, Evansville North
Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester
Ally Capouch, Kouts
Cristen Carter, Ben Davis
Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley A
sia Donald, Hobart
Taylor Double, Huntington North
Kelsey DuBois, University
Julia Economou, Penn
Eva Fisher, Northridge
Abby Fleetwood, Indian Creek
Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Allen)
Brea Garber, Fairfield
Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine
Layla Gold, Indianapolis Cathedral
Lizzie Graham, Triton Central
Taylor Guess, Ben Davis
Nakiya Harris, North Central (Marion)
Sydney Horton, Roncalli
Laila Hull, Zionsville
Kyndell Jochim, Franklin
Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington
Sydney Keane, Bellmont
Bailey Kelham, Garrett
Hannah Lach, Carmel
McKenna Layden, Northwestern
Caroline Long, Western
Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern
Reagan Martin, Owen Valley
Emily Mattingly, Evansville Memorial
Kaydence Mellott, Tippecanoe Valley
Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia
Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence
Bailey Parham, Tri
Abby Parsons, Cascade
Makaya Porter, Mishawaka
Marian Ashlee Schram, Tipton
Renna Schwieterman, Jay County
Hailey Smith, Fishers
Olivia Smith, Fishers
Saige Stahl, Columbus East
Grace Stapleton, Eastern Hancock
Ali Stephens, Homestead
Hannah Stutsman, Scottsburg
Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran
Kailyn Terrell, Brownsburg
Sanaa Thomas, Warren Central
Tori Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic
Amber Tretter, Forest Park
Madi Vice, Central Noble
Liv Waters, Blackford
Linzie Wernert, Lanesville
Monica Williams, Lawrence North
SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURY
Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Laf) • Amiyah Reynolds, SB Washington • Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley • Josie Trabel, East Central
SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND
Ava Couch, North Central (Marion) • Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian • Nevaeh Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop • Saniya Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop • Ava Weber, Corydon Central