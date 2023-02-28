Carroll vs. Norwell girls basketball (copy)

Carroll senior guard Taylor Fordyce is guarded by Norwell junior Makenzie Fuess during the Chargers’ 69-57 win over Norwell in January. 

 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

Seven local girls have been named to the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Class of 2023 Top 60 Senior Girls list: Huntington North's Taylor Double, Carroll's Taylor Fordyce, Bellmont's Sydney Keane, Garrett's Bailey Kelham, Concordia's Annaka Nelson, Homestead's Ali Stephens and Central Noble's Madison Vice. The honorees are invited to participate in one of two sessions of the 42nd annual Top 60 Senior Workout, which will be held Sunday at Beech Grove. 

Valparaiso signees Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson were selected but unable to attend. 

The Top 60 Senior Girls list is as follows:

Tori Allen, Andrean

Trinity Archey, North Central (Marion)

Lauren Barker, Columbus North

Asiah Baxter, Warren Central

Giavonnie Belton, Pike

Savanna Bischoff, Center Grove

Gloria Brewer, Greencastle

Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer

Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern

Amiyah Buchanan, Evansville North

Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester

Ally Capouch, Kouts

Cristen Carter, Ben Davis

Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley A

sia Donald, Hobart

Taylor Double, Huntington North

Kelsey DuBois, University

Julia Economou, Penn

Eva Fisher, Northridge

Abby Fleetwood, Indian Creek

Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Allen)

Brea Garber, Fairfield

Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine

Layla Gold, Indianapolis Cathedral

Lizzie Graham, Triton Central

Taylor Guess, Ben Davis

Nakiya Harris, North Central (Marion)

Sydney Horton, Roncalli

Laila Hull, Zionsville

Kyndell Jochim, Franklin

Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington

Sydney Keane, Bellmont

Bailey Kelham, Garrett

Hannah Lach, Carmel

McKenna Layden, Northwestern

Caroline Long, Western

Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern

Reagan Martin, Owen Valley

Emily Mattingly, Evansville Memorial

Kaydence Mellott, Tippecanoe Valley

Annaka Nelson, Fort Wayne Concordia

Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence

Bailey Parham, Tri

Abby Parsons, Cascade

Makaya Porter, Mishawaka

Marian Ashlee Schram, Tipton

Renna Schwieterman, Jay County

Hailey Smith, Fishers

Olivia Smith, Fishers

Saige Stahl, Columbus East

Grace Stapleton, Eastern Hancock

Ali Stephens, Homestead

Hannah Stutsman, Scottsburg

Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran

Kailyn Terrell, Brownsburg

Sanaa Thomas, Warren Central

Tori Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic

Amber Tretter, Forest Park

Madi Vice, Central Noble

Liv Waters, Blackford

Linzie Wernert, Lanesville

Monica Williams, Lawrence North

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE DUE TO INJURY

Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Laf) • Amiyah Reynolds, SB Washington • Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley • Josie Trabel, East Central

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND

Ava Couch, North Central (Marion) • Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian • Nevaeh Jackson, Fort Wayne NorthropSaniya Jackson, Fort Wayne Northrop • Ava Weber, Corydon Central

vjacobsen@jg.net