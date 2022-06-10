Snider head girls basketball coach Akilah Sims confirmed Friday that she will be stepping down after two seasons leading the Panthers.
Sims said she is leaving to accept a coaching position at Western Michigan.
She led the Panthers to a 33-12 record over two seasons. Snider went 20-4 in 2021-22 and won its first sectional title since 2015 before falling 78-63 to eventual Class 4A champion Noblesville in the Marion Regional final.
Sims, who was a standout as a player at Snider, previously coached at Purdue Fort Wayne. She played college basketball at IUPUI and professional basketball in Finland.
"I was blessed to be put in a great situation," Sims said, describing her time at Snider as her best job so far.
Sims said she was sorry to leave the coaches and players who helped make her time at Snider successful.
"I hate to leave my players, but I definitely think of it as saying, 'See you a little bit later,'" Sims said.
Snider is now looking for its fifth coach since the 2015-2016 season. Sims is the third Panthers girls coach in a row to lead a program for a two-year stint.