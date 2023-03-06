Six local girls have been named to the ICGSA Swimming and Diving all-state teams. Snider sophomore Amelia Rinehart, the state runner-up in the 1-meter dive, was named to the first team. Homestead junior Ripley Merritt, who finished fifth in the 100 fly at the state finals and fourth in the 100 back, was named to the second team, as were the members of the Wawasee 200 free relay that finished third at the state finals: Addison Beasley, Alexis Mishler, Julie Mishler and Kiah Farrington. Julie Mishler also finished third and Alexis Mishler fifth in both the 50 free and 100 free.
The full all-state list is below:
2022-23 ICGSA Swimming and Diving All-State First Team
Carmel: Lynsey Bowen (10), Alexandra Shackell (10), Alexandra Ward (10), Berit Berglund (10), Erin Cummins (12), Meghan Christman (12), Molly Sweeney (9), Vivian Wilson (12), Grace Dougherty (11), Keira Kask (12)
Center Grove: Mia Prusiecki (11)
Fishers: Josephine Ramey (12), Addison Carlile (9), Nalanie Marinel Cortez (12), Kate Mouser (12)
Snider: Amelia Rinehart (10)
HSE: Audrey Crawford (11)
Penn: Alayna Riggins (9), Anika Guenther (10), Avery Woods (11), Jordan Koszyk (12), Lilian Christianson (11)
2022-23 ICGSA Swimming and Diving All-State Second Team
Carmel: Lucy Enoch (9)
Chesterton: Rachel Dildine (11)
Concord: Audrey Lantz (12), Catherine Brenneman (9), Ella Lantz (12), Sophia Stutsman (12)
Fishers: Avery Stein (11), Claire Francis (10), Emma Schwertfeger (10)
Franklin Central: Devynn Bishop (12)
Homestead: Ripley Merritt (11)
HSE: Anna Stolle (12), Ashley Saple (12), Katelyn Kertin (12), Kiley Zoeller (10), Lauren Bergman (12), Naomi Haines (9)
Park Tudor: Simone Hall (9)
Wawasee: Addison Beasley (10), Alexis Mishler (12), Julie Mishler (10), Kiah Farrington (12)
Zionsville: Molly Simmons (11)