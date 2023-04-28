Snider boys basketball coach Jeremy Rauch announced late Thursday that he is stepping down after seven seasons with the Panthers.
"For family reasons, I am unable to give my all to the Snider basketball program, which it needs to continue to thrive," Rauch wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. He noted that he will remain a teacher at Snider.
Rauch went 90-78 at Snider, winning sectional titles in 2020 and 2022. The Panthers went 3-21 in 2022-23, one of just two losing seasons in Rauch's time coaching Snider.
Rauch has a 169-132 career coaching record in 13 seasons, having coached at Southridge and DeKalb before moving to Snider.
Rauch is the second FWCS boys basketball coach to confirm his departure this week. Northrop coach Rod Chamble is also stepping aside, citing the earlier school dismissal times taking effect in the 2023-24 school year, which will mean daily practice will conflict with his day job.
Rauch posted his full resignation letter to Twitter, writing "Helluva run. Always a Panther."
Helluva run. Always a Panther 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/9juNudCO7h— Jeremy Rauch (@jeremymrauch) April 28, 2023
The full statement reads as follows:
"It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this letter to resign from my position as basketball coach. I have enjoyed my time with the program immensely and will always cherish the memories I have made with the players and coaching staff.
"For family reasons, I am unable to give my all to the Snider basketball program, which it needs to continue to thrive. It was not an easy decision to make, and I have spent a lot of thought and prayer before coming to this conclusion. I want to assure you that this decision is in no way a reflection of my experience with the school administration or anyone involved in the program. I look forward to continuing in my teaching capacity at Snider High School.
"I want to thank you for your support, guidance, and trust during my coaching here. I also want to thank the players – past and present – for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our program.
"I will do everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition for my replacement, and I am more than willing to assist in any way possible. Please let me know how I can be of service during this time.
"Thank you again for everything, and I wish nothing but the best for our basketball program in the future.
"Sincerely, Jeremy Rauch"