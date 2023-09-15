What’s better than one game-changing pick-six?
Try two momentum-swinging interceptions.
Snider junior defensive back Brandon Logan picked off Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan twice in the final two minutes of the first half and the Panthers’ defense stopped the Chargers on fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter to seal a 27-24 win Friday night at Spuller Stadium.
Snider, which beat the Chargers for the first time since 2019, improved to 5-0 and remains in the driver’s seat of the SAC title race.
“It’s been frustrating for them, especially last year, it was our only loss going into the playoffs,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said of the recent history against the Chargers. “It’s good to get that win, but it is only win No. 5, we play another good team next week (in Homestead).”
The Chargers (3-2, 2-1 SAC) scored first, taking less than two minutes to cover 80 yards and take a 7-0 lead on junior quarterback Jimmy Sullivan’s 14-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jaidon Vanpelt.
The Panthers didn’t need much time to respond, as senior running back Uriah Buchanan broke away for a 59-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7:50 in the first quarter. He finished the night with 180 rushing yards on 29 carries.
“He’s a kid of quality character, and kids like that, tough situations don’t faze them, it kind of elevates them,” Tippmann said. “Our team feeds off him, our offense feeds off him and Keron (Billingsley). … All the benefit right now is due to a tremendous amount of work that the kids have put in.”
The early-game shootout continued as Sullivan targeted Vanpelt once again for a 27-yard touchdown at 6:14 in the first quarter to retake the lead. At 1:58 in the first period, Snider’s Chase Wennemar knocked in a 33-yard field goal to cut Carroll’s lead to 14-10.
Snider claimed its first lead of the game, at 17-14, with 1:15 left in the first half as Logan scored on a 45-yard interception return.
“That really was a good job by the front, because we put pressure on (Sullivan), he had to get rid of it, and then Brandon made the play,” Tippmann said.
On what proved to be the final play of the second quarter, Logan again picked off Sullivan, this time for an 86-yard touchdown. The raucous Snider crowd celebrated as the Panthers went into the locker room leading 24-14.
“Those were a huge momentum changer. The one was big, and the one going into halftime – if they tackle me, there’s no touchdown. But it gave us seven points, and that was huge at the end of the game,” Logan said.
Carroll clawed back in the second half, pulling within 24-21 on a touchdown catch by Mason Baughman on Carroll’s first possession of the second half and then tying the game at 24 early in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard field goal by Victor Barreto.
But a 22-yard field goal by Wennemar with 5:31 left to go in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner, as Carroll’s final possession stalled out at midfield.
Carroll faced a third-and-1 and a fourth-and-1 with about 3 minutes to go, but both times they were stopped by the Snider defense just short of the first down.
“We practiced a lot. Carroll is unique in that they spread you out and throw it all over the place, and then they get into that stuff and hammer it at you, (Braden) Steely is really, really good at that,” Tippmann said. “He gets the tough yards. So we put a lot of time and practice into it, and we did a good job of executing it. We’re good at the point of attack, making tackles. That’s what it comes down to – you hit the guy and he’s going to fall forward or fall backward, and that comes down to technique.”