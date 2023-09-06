Snider football (copy)

Snider’s Brandon Logan, No. 4, gets his team inside the 10-yard line during last month's game against East Noble in Kendallville.

 Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

Snider (3-0) remains the No. 1 team in Class 5A, earning all 15 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday. The Panthers opened SAC play with a 52-6 win over Concordia on Friday. 

Adams Central (3-0) remains at No. 2 in Class A after beating Blackhawk Christian 54-10 in Week 3. ACAC rival South Adams (2-1) dropped out of the top 10 but continues to receive votes after being dominated by Bluffton, 41-6, last week.

In light of that first Tigers win over South Adams since 2015, Bluffton (3-0) has jumped five spots to No. 5 in Class 2A. Bishop Luers (1-2) also received votes in 2A. 

Columbia City (3-0) climbed a spot in Class 4A and is now seventh after blanking Bellmont 49-0 in Week 3. New Haven (3-0), Leo (2-1) and East Noble (2-1) all drew votes in 4A. 

Carroll (2-1) and Warsaw (3-0) both received votes in Class 6A.

The full poll is listed below:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (10) 3-0 288 1

2. Brownsburg (2) 3-0 260 2

3. Center Grove (3) 2-1 232 3

4. Hamilton Southeastern - 3-0 212 4

5. Indpls Cathedral - 2-1 158 6

6. Fishers - 3-0 150 7

7. Westfield - 3-0 148 5

8. Crown Point - 3-0 90 9

9. Lawrence North - 3-0 38 NR

10. Carmel - 2-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Penn 16. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2. Noblesville 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Snider (15) 3-0 300 1

2. Bloomington South - 3-0 264 3

3. Valparaiso - 2-1 202 5

4. Whiteland - 2-1 184 6

5. Bloomington North - 3-0 162 7

6. Plainfield - 3-0 150 8

7. Merrillville - 2-1 138 2

8. Mishawaka - 2-1 90 10

9. Decatur Central - 2-1 66 4

10. Lafayette Harrison - 2-1 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 14. Michigan City 10. Franklin 6. Concord 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. E. Central (13) 3-0 294 1

2. Ev. Reitz - 3-0 248 2

3. Kokomo - 3-0 234 3

4. NorthWood (2) 3-0 222 4

5. Ev. Memorial - 3-0 168 5

6. Greenfield - 3-0 114 9

7. Columbia City - 3-0 110 8

8. Indpls Roncalli - 1-2 68 6

9. New Palestine - 1-2 54 10

10. Indpls Brebeuf - 2-1 44 NR

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 20. New Haven 18. Northridge 10. Leo 10. Mississinewa 10. East Noble 8. Hobart 6. Pendleton Hts. 6. Northview 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Chatard (15) 3-0 300 1

2. Guerin Catholic - 3-0 252 2

3. Heritage Hills - 3-0 182 6

4. Western Boone - 3-0 180 3

5. Lawrenceburg - 2-1 156 4

6. W. Lafayette - 2-1 152 5

7. Hanover Central - 3-0 124 7

8. Gibson Southern - 2-1 94 8

9. Oak Hill - 3-0 66 NR

10. Tri-West - 2-1 50 9

Others receiving votes: Peru 22. Hamilton Hts. 20. Yorktown 18. Monrovia 16. Knox 8. Lakeland 4. Delta 4. Danville 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Scecina (13) 3-0 288 3

2. Brownstown (2) 3-0 242 5

3. LaVille - 3-0 192 8

4. Triton Central - 2-1 190 1

5. Bluffton - 3-0 178 10

6. Linton - 2-1 152 2

7. N. Posey - 3-0 136 NR

8. Eastbrook - 2-1 82 4

9. Ev. Mater Dei - 1-2 54 6

10. Andrean - 1-2 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 28. Heritage Christian 24. Lafayette Catholic 24. Sullivan 8. S. Vermillion 4. Bishop Luers 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 3-0 300 1

2. Adams Central - 3-0 270 2

3. Carroll (Flora) - 3-0 230 4

4. S. Putnam - 3-0 204 5

5. Providence - 3-0 156 7

6. Indpls Park Tudor - 3-0 120 8

7. N. Judson - 2-1 104 3

8. Sheridan - 2-1 90 9

9. N. Decatur - 2-1 48 10

10. W. Washington - 3-0 34 NR

Others receiving votes: South Adams 24. Madison-Grant 22. Pioneer 14. Triton 14. Clinton Prairie 12. Clinton Central 4. Tri 4.

