Snider (3-0) remains the No. 1 team in Class 5A, earning all 15 first-place votes in the latest Associated Press high school football poll, which was released Tuesday. The Panthers opened SAC play with a 52-6 win over Concordia on Friday.
Adams Central (3-0) remains at No. 2 in Class A after beating Blackhawk Christian 54-10 in Week 3. ACAC rival South Adams (2-1) dropped out of the top 10 but continues to receive votes after being dominated by Bluffton, 41-6, last week.
In light of that first Tigers win over South Adams since 2015, Bluffton (3-0) has jumped five spots to No. 5 in Class 2A. Bishop Luers (1-2) also received votes in 2A.
Columbia City (3-0) climbed a spot in Class 4A and is now seventh after blanking Bellmont 49-0 in Week 3. New Haven (3-0), Leo (2-1) and East Noble (2-1) all drew votes in 4A.
Carroll (2-1) and Warsaw (3-0) both received votes in Class 6A.
The full poll is listed below:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis (10) 3-0 288 1
2. Brownsburg (2) 3-0 260 2
3. Center Grove (3) 2-1 232 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern - 3-0 212 4
5. Indpls Cathedral - 2-1 158 6
6. Fishers - 3-0 150 7
7. Westfield - 3-0 148 5
8. Crown Point - 3-0 90 9
9. Lawrence North - 3-0 38 NR
10. Carmel - 2-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Penn 16. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2. Noblesville 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Snider (15) 3-0 300 1
2. Bloomington South - 3-0 264 3
3. Valparaiso - 2-1 202 5
4. Whiteland - 2-1 184 6
5. Bloomington North - 3-0 162 7
6. Plainfield - 3-0 150 8
7. Merrillville - 2-1 138 2
8. Mishawaka - 2-1 90 10
9. Decatur Central - 2-1 66 4
10. Lafayette Harrison - 2-1 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 14. Michigan City 10. Franklin 6. Concord 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. E. Central (13) 3-0 294 1
2. Ev. Reitz - 3-0 248 2
3. Kokomo - 3-0 234 3
4. NorthWood (2) 3-0 222 4
5. Ev. Memorial - 3-0 168 5
6. Greenfield - 3-0 114 9
7. Columbia City - 3-0 110 8
8. Indpls Roncalli - 1-2 68 6
9. New Palestine - 1-2 54 10
10. Indpls Brebeuf - 2-1 44 NR
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 20. New Haven 18. Northridge 10. Leo 10. Mississinewa 10. East Noble 8. Hobart 6. Pendleton Hts. 6. Northview 4. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (15) 3-0 300 1
2. Guerin Catholic - 3-0 252 2
3. Heritage Hills - 3-0 182 6
4. Western Boone - 3-0 180 3
5. Lawrenceburg - 2-1 156 4
6. W. Lafayette - 2-1 152 5
7. Hanover Central - 3-0 124 7
8. Gibson Southern - 2-1 94 8
9. Oak Hill - 3-0 66 NR
10. Tri-West - 2-1 50 9
Others receiving votes: Peru 22. Hamilton Hts. 20. Yorktown 18. Monrovia 16. Knox 8. Lakeland 4. Delta 4. Danville 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Scecina (13) 3-0 288 3
2. Brownstown (2) 3-0 242 5
3. LaVille - 3-0 192 8
4. Triton Central - 2-1 190 1
5. Bluffton - 3-0 178 10
6. Linton - 2-1 152 2
7. N. Posey - 3-0 136 NR
8. Eastbrook - 2-1 82 4
9. Ev. Mater Dei - 1-2 54 6
10. Andrean - 1-2 46 NR
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 28. Heritage Christian 24. Lafayette Catholic 24. Sullivan 8. S. Vermillion 4. Bishop Luers 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 3-0 300 1
2. Adams Central - 3-0 270 2
3. Carroll (Flora) - 3-0 230 4
4. S. Putnam - 3-0 204 5
5. Providence - 3-0 156 7
6. Indpls Park Tudor - 3-0 120 8
7. N. Judson - 2-1 104 3
8. Sheridan - 2-1 90 9
9. N. Decatur - 2-1 48 10
10. W. Washington - 3-0 34 NR
Others receiving votes: South Adams 24. Madison-Grant 22. Pioneer 14. Triton 14. Clinton Prairie 12. Clinton Central 4. Tri 4.