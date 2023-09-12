Snider vs. East Noble (copy)

Snider's Brandon Logan, left, tries to outrun East Noble's Kobe Ritchie in the red zone last month at Kendallville.

 Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

Snider football (4-0) remains the top-ranked Class 5A team in this week's AP poll, which was released Tuesday. The Panthers received all 15 first-place votes. 

Adams Central (4-0) remains No. 2 in Class A. South Adams (2-2) received votes. 

Bluffton (4-0) moved up a spot to No. 4 in Class 2A, where Bishop Luers (2-2) also received votes. 

Columbia City (4-0) jumped a spot to No. 6 in Class 4A, while New Haven (4-0), East Noble (3-1) and Leo (2-2) continue to receive votes. 

Carroll (3-1), which was not in the top 10 in Class 6A in last week's poll, is No. 9 this week. Warsaw (4-0) also received votes. 

Heritage (4-0) received votes in Class 3A.

The full poll is listed below 

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Brownsburg (6) 4-0 270 2

2. Center Grove (6) 3-1 258 3

(tie) Indpls Ben Davis (3) 4-0 258 1

4. Hamilton Southeastern - 4-0 224 4

5. Westfield - 4-0 164 7

6. Fishers - 3-1 122 6

7. Crown Point - 4-0 114 8

8. Lawrence North - 4-0 98 9

9. Carroll  - 3-1 52 NR

10. Indpls Cathedral - 2-2 50 5

Others receiving votes: Penn 20. Warsaw 18. Warren Central 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Snider (15) 4-0 300 1

2. Bloomington North - 4-0 232 5

3. Valparaiso - 3-1 230 3

4. Plainfield - 4-0 194 6

5. Bloomington South - 3-1 172 2

6. Merrillville - 3-1 154 7

7. Mishawaka - 3-1 130 8

8. Lafayette Harrison - 3-1 100 10

9. Franklin - 3-1 50 NR

10. Castle - 3-1 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. North 18. Whiteland 16. Hammond Central 12. Michigan City 4. Floyd Central 4.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. E. Central (14) 4-0 298 1

2. Ev. Reitz (1) 4-0 252 2

3. Kokomo - 4-0 244 3

4. Ev. Memorial - 4-0 172 5

5. Greenfield - 4-0 140 6

6. Columbia City - 4-0 112 7

7. Northridge - 3-1 82 NR

8. Indpls Roncalli - 2-2 76 8

9. NorthWood - 3-1 68 4

10. New Palestine - 2-2 66 9

Others receiving votes: New Haven 46. New Prairie 32. E. Noble 26. Mississinewa 16. Northview 12. S. Bend St. Joseph's 4. Leo 4.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Chatard (15) 4-0 300 1

2. Guerin Catholic - 4-0 258 2

3. Heritage Hills - 4-0 228 3

4. Lawrenceburg - 3-1 156 5

5. W. Lafayette - 3-1 154 6

6. Hanover Central - 4-0 152 7

7. Tri-West - 3-1 92 10

8. Hamilton Hts. - 4-0 56 NR

9. Delta - 4-0 52 NR

(tie) Western Boone - 3-1 52 4

Others receiving votes: Peru 50. Gibson Southern 32. Knox 18. Oak Hill 16. Tippecanoe Valley 12. Danville 6. W. Noble 6. Glenn 4. Heritage 4. Fairfield 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Scecina (13) 4-0 288 1

2. Brownstown (2) 4-0 252 2

3. LaVille - 4-0 216 3

4. Bluffton - 4-0 212 5

5. Triton Central - 3-1 174 4

6. N. Posey - 4-0 166 7

7. Linton - 3-1 114 6

8. Eastbrook - 3-1 64 8

9. Andrean - 2-2 46 10

10. Northeastern - 4-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. Mater Dei 28. Heritage Christian 26. Cascade 8. Sullivan 6. S. Vermillion 2. Alexandria 2. Ft. Wayne Luers 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 4-0 300 1

2. Adams Central - 4-0 270 2

3. Carroll (Flora) - 4-0 236 3

4. Providence - 4-0 184 5

5. Indpls Park Tudor - 4-0 158 6

6. S. Putnam - 3-1 124 4

7. Sheridan - 3-1 122 8

8. N. Decatur - 3-1 74 9

9. Clinton Prairie - 4-0 70 NR

10. N. Judson - 2-2 38 7

Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 34. Pioneer 22. Tri 6. N. White 4. Springs Valley 4. S. Adams 2. N. Vermillion 2.

