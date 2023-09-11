Eastside vs Adams Central (copy)

Adams Central’s Jack Hamilton runs the ball during a win at Eastside last month. 

 Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

Snider is the unanimous No. 1 team in Class 5A in this week's IFCA poll, which was released Sunday. The Panthers (4-0) are coming off a shutout win over South Side on Friday and have won their first two SAC games by a combined score of 93-6.

Adams Central (4-0) remains the No. 2 team in Class A after a commanding 42-7 win over Jay County in the Jets ACAC opener. Indianapolis Lutheran (4-0) remains the unanimous No. 1 in the state's smallest classification. 

Bluffton (4-0) has risen a spot to No. 5 in Class 2A after beating Woodlan 28-0 on Friday. Bishop Luers (2-2), which has won its first two SAC games after opening the season 0-2, continues to receive votes. 

Columbia City (4-0) has risen a spot to No. 7 in Class 4A after win over Huntington North in Week 4. Other NE8 challengers New Haven (4-0) and East Noble (3-1) also received votes in Class 4A. 

Carroll (3-1) has jumped a spot to No. 9 in Class 6A after beating Bishop Dwenger 40-13 last Friday. Warsaw (4-0) also received votes. 

Heritage (4-0) is now receiving votes in Class 3A after beating South Adams 34-14 last week. The Patriots are 4-0 for the first time since 2006.

The full poll is listed below.

2023 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (WEEK 4)

Class 6A

1. Center Grove (4) 3-1   89

2. Ben Davis (3) 3-1   88

3. Brownsburg (3) 4-0   85

4. Hamilton Southeastern 4-0   73

5. Westfield 4-0   41

T6. Crown Point 4-0   38

T6. Fishers 3-1   38

9. Carroll 3-1   24

10. Lawrence North 4-0   19

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 4-0 (8), Warren Central 2-2 (5), Carmel 2-2 (4), Penn 3-1 (1), Zionsville 3-1 (1) 

Class 5A

1. Snider (10) 4-0   100

2. Valparaiso 3-1   83

3. Bloomington North 4-0   71

4. Merrillville 3-1   64

5. Bloomington South 3-1   55

6. Plainfield 4-0   54

7. Mishawaka 3-1  50

8. Castle 3-1   28

9. Harrison (West Lafayette) 3-1   23

10. Whiteland 2-2   14

Others receiving votes: Franklin 3-1 (4), Concord 2-2 (3), Decatur Central 2-2 (2), Hammond Central 4-0 (2)

Class 4A

1. East Central (10) 4-0   100

2. Kokomo 4-0   86

3. Evansville Reitz 4-0   79

4. Evansville Memorial 4-0   69

5. New Palestine 2-2   49

6. Greenfield Central 4-0   46

7. Columbia City 4-0 31

8. Indianapolis Roncalli 2-2   25

9. Northridge 3-1   15

10. Northview 4-0   13

Others receiving votes: NorthWood 3-1 (9), Brebeuf Jesuit 2-2 (7), New Haven 4-0 (4), New Prairie 3-1 (4), East Noble 3-1 (2), Mississinewa 4-0 (2), Pendleton Heights 3-1 (2), South Bend Riley 4-0 (2) 

Class 3A

1. Indianapolis Chatard (10) 4-0   100

2. Guerin Catholic 4-0   80

3. Lawrenceburg 3-1   69

4. West Lafayette 3-1   68

5. Hanover Central 4-0 56

6. Heritage Hills 4-0   42

T7. Gibson Southern 2-2   40

T7. Tri-West 3-1   40

9. Western Boone 3-1   18

10. Delta 4-0 12

Others receiving votes: Southridge 3-1 (7), Danville 3-1 (5), Vincennes Lincoln 3-1 (4), Hamilton Heights 4-0 (3), Heritage 4-0 (1), Knox 4-0 (1), Mishawaka Marian 1-3 (1), Oak Hill 3-1 (1), Peru 4-0 (1), Tippecanoe Valley 4-0 (1). 

Class 2A

1. Indianapolis Scecina (8) 4-0   95

2. Brownstown Central (1) 4-0   90

3. LaVille 4-0   74

4. Triton Central 3-1   67

5. Bluffton 4-0   53

6. Eastbrook 3-1   36

7. Linton-Stockton 3-1   33

T8. Andrean (1) 2-2   31

T8. Evansville Mater Dei 1-3  31

10. North Posey 4-0   19

Others receiving votes: Bishop Luers 2-2 (15), Alexandria 4-0 (3), Lafayette Central Catholic 1-3 (2), Heritage Christian 3-1 (1)

Class A

1. Indianapolis Lutheran (10) 4-0   100

2. Adams Central 4-0   90

3. Carroll (Flora) 4-0   80

4. Providence 4-0   69

5. Park Tudor 4-0   57

6. South Putnam 3-1   38

7. Sheridan 3-1   32

8. Clinton Prairie 4-0   31

9. North Decatur 3-1   23

10. North Judson 2-2   13

Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 2-2 (10), Pioneer 3-1 (6), North White 4-0 (4), Tri 3-1 (1), West Washington 3-1 (1) 

vjacobsen@jg.net