Snider is the unanimous No. 1 team in Class 5A in this week's IFCA poll, which was released Sunday. The Panthers (4-0) are coming off a shutout win over South Side on Friday and have won their first two SAC games by a combined score of 93-6.
Adams Central (4-0) remains the No. 2 team in Class A after a commanding 42-7 win over Jay County in the Jets ACAC opener. Indianapolis Lutheran (4-0) remains the unanimous No. 1 in the state's smallest classification.
Bluffton (4-0) has risen a spot to No. 5 in Class 2A after beating Woodlan 28-0 on Friday. Bishop Luers (2-2), which has won its first two SAC games after opening the season 0-2, continues to receive votes.
Columbia City (4-0) has risen a spot to No. 7 in Class 4A after win over Huntington North in Week 4. Other NE8 challengers New Haven (4-0) and East Noble (3-1) also received votes in Class 4A.
Carroll (3-1) has jumped a spot to No. 9 in Class 6A after beating Bishop Dwenger 40-13 last Friday. Warsaw (4-0) also received votes.
Heritage (4-0) is now receiving votes in Class 3A after beating South Adams 34-14 last week. The Patriots are 4-0 for the first time since 2006.
The full poll is listed below.
2023 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (WEEK 4)
Class 6A
1. Center Grove (4) 3-1 89
2. Ben Davis (3) 3-1 88
3. Brownsburg (3) 4-0 85
4. Hamilton Southeastern 4-0 73
5. Westfield 4-0 41
T6. Crown Point 4-0 38
T6. Fishers 3-1 38
9. Carroll 3-1 24
10. Lawrence North 4-0 19
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 4-0 (8), Warren Central 2-2 (5), Carmel 2-2 (4), Penn 3-1 (1), Zionsville 3-1 (1)
Class 5A
1. Snider (10) 4-0 100
2. Valparaiso 3-1 83
3. Bloomington North 4-0 71
4. Merrillville 3-1 64
5. Bloomington South 3-1 55
6. Plainfield 4-0 54
7. Mishawaka 3-1 50
8. Castle 3-1 28
9. Harrison (West Lafayette) 3-1 23
10. Whiteland 2-2 14
Others receiving votes: Franklin 3-1 (4), Concord 2-2 (3), Decatur Central 2-2 (2), Hammond Central 4-0 (2)
Class 4A
1. East Central (10) 4-0 100
2. Kokomo 4-0 86
3. Evansville Reitz 4-0 79
4. Evansville Memorial 4-0 69
5. New Palestine 2-2 49
6. Greenfield Central 4-0 46
7. Columbia City 4-0 31
8. Indianapolis Roncalli 2-2 25
9. Northridge 3-1 15
10. Northview 4-0 13
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 3-1 (9), Brebeuf Jesuit 2-2 (7), New Haven 4-0 (4), New Prairie 3-1 (4), East Noble 3-1 (2), Mississinewa 4-0 (2), Pendleton Heights 3-1 (2), South Bend Riley 4-0 (2)
Class 3A
1. Indianapolis Chatard (10) 4-0 100
2. Guerin Catholic 4-0 80
3. Lawrenceburg 3-1 69
4. West Lafayette 3-1 68
5. Hanover Central 4-0 56
6. Heritage Hills 4-0 42
T7. Gibson Southern 2-2 40
T7. Tri-West 3-1 40
9. Western Boone 3-1 18
10. Delta 4-0 12
Others receiving votes: Southridge 3-1 (7), Danville 3-1 (5), Vincennes Lincoln 3-1 (4), Hamilton Heights 4-0 (3), Heritage 4-0 (1), Knox 4-0 (1), Mishawaka Marian 1-3 (1), Oak Hill 3-1 (1), Peru 4-0 (1), Tippecanoe Valley 4-0 (1).
Class 2A
1. Indianapolis Scecina (8) 4-0 95
2. Brownstown Central (1) 4-0 90
3. LaVille 4-0 74
4. Triton Central 3-1 67
5. Bluffton 4-0 53
6. Eastbrook 3-1 36
7. Linton-Stockton 3-1 33
T8. Andrean (1) 2-2 31
T8. Evansville Mater Dei 1-3 31
10. North Posey 4-0 19
Others receiving votes: Bishop Luers 2-2 (15), Alexandria 4-0 (3), Lafayette Central Catholic 1-3 (2), Heritage Christian 3-1 (1)
Class A
1. Indianapolis Lutheran (10) 4-0 100
2. Adams Central 4-0 90
3. Carroll (Flora) 4-0 80
4. Providence 4-0 69
5. Park Tudor 4-0 57
6. South Putnam 3-1 38
7. Sheridan 3-1 32
8. Clinton Prairie 4-0 31
9. North Decatur 3-1 23
10. North Judson 2-2 13
Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 2-2 (10), Pioneer 3-1 (6), North White 4-0 (4), Tri 3-1 (1), West Washington 3-1 (1)