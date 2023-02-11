MARION – For the first time since 2010, Snider girls basketball is headed to semistate.
The Class 4A No. 10/IBCA No. 14 Panthers (21-4) outlasted Harrison (16-10) 67-55 in the second of two regional championship games at Marion on Saturday and claimed the eighth regional trophy in program history.
The Raiders cut Snider's double-digit lead to 60-55 with about a minute to play, but the Panthers made seven free throws in the final 57 seconds to clinch the victory.
"It feels great, amazing, especially with this being my first year as a head coach," Snider coach Reggie Tharp said. "All the credit goes to the girls, their work ethic, sticking to the process."
Snider is the only SAC team still remaining in the tournament, as Homestead fell to Fishers in the first Class 4A regional game at Marion and Bishop Luers lost to Lafayette Central Catholic at the Lapel Regional.
Central Noble is the only other local team remaining in the tournament, as the Cougars beat beat South Central 64-52 at the Winamac Community Regional.
Due to the change in tournament format, the regional round was only one game (as opposed to two games in one day, as was the case in past years), and the semistate round will now encompass semifinals and a championship final on one day. The remaining teams will be redrawn and announced Sunday afternoon.
Snider will next face South Bend Washington (27-0), Fishers (24-2) or Lake Central (22-5).
"It feels really good, but I feel like I expected it because I know how hard we worked and how locked-in we were in practice the whole year, start to finish," Snider junior Jordyn Poole said.
Poole came into Saturday's regional as Snider's leading scorer with an average of 15.8 points, and she didn't disappoint, putting up 24 points against Harrison, 10 of those in the final quarter. But she wasn't the only one with a big night: junior Ciara Sims had a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end.
"Ciara Sims was huge today. Ciara stepped up, she was aggressive, she attacked the basket, she rebounded, she did everything for us," Tharp said. "I think that's a sign of a good team, when you have multiple people that can step up on any given night. It makes us tough to prepare for."