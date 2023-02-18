HUNTINGTON – Snider shaved a 10-point Fishers lead with 1:19 to play to one point, but the rally ran out of time and the Panthers fell to the Tigers, 67-66, in the first Class 4A semistate game at Huntington North on Saturday morning.
"I can't ask anything more from this group of girls, they played their hearts out for the team, for the city, for their school," Snider coach Reggie Tharp said.
It is the second time in a week Class 4A No. 3/IBCA No. 4 Fishers (25-2) has eliminated a Fort Wayne team from the state tournament – the Tigers dominated Homestead (19-6) 61-31 in a regional championship game at Marion last Saturday.
Fishers will face No. 11/15 Lake Central (23-5), a 62-57 upset winner over No. 1 South Bend Washington (28-1) at 8 p.m.
In the second Class 2A semistate game at Logansport, Central Noble advanced to the championship game with a 43-42 win over Lafayette Central Catholic. The Cougars will play Lapel at 8 p.m.
The No. 10/14 Panthers (21-5) scored 12 points in just over a minute to close out the game, while the Tigers went 3-6 at the free throw line. Snider junior Jordyn Poole scored 10 of her game-high 31 points during this stretch, starting with a 3-pointer that narrowed the Fishers lead to 64-57. A bucket by junior Ciara Sims cut the Fishers lead to 64-59. Poole knocked down two free throws with 25.3 seconds to go to make it 65-61, and with 16 seconds to go Poole knocked down another shot.
Fishers senior Olivia Smith was fouled with 6.5 seconds to play, and she hit her first free throw to put Fishers up 67-63. That would prove to be enough to send her team through to the next round, even though she missed the next. Snider junior Tia Phinezy grabbed the rebound and passed to Poole, who sank a 3-pointer from just past half-court as time expired.
After the game, Poole vowed that she and her teammates will not come up short in this way next year (four of the starter's of Saturday's game will be seniors in 2023-24, and the fifth will be a junior.)
"I'm mad. Disappointed. But as much as people doubted us, we made it way farther than anybody expected, and that comes from our perseverance and our work from the start of the year until now. I'm proud of us, as a team, as a group," Poole said. "You all won't want to see us next year. We're going to state next year."
Snider led 29-24 at halftime, but Fishers junior Joirdyn Smith scored the first five points of the second half to tie the game, and that would set the tone for a third quarter in which Fishers outscored Snider 22-11. Poole's lone score of that quarter came right at the buzzer, cutting the Fishers lead to 46-40.
"In the second half, we got a little bit tired, made a couple bad mistakes and fouls, and that's where the momentum shifted," Tharp said.
Saturday's game was a rematch of a meeting in November which the Panthers won 74-63. The Tigers have not lost since that game.
Sims finished with 13 points and sophomore Kyra Parker and Tia Phinezy each scored six.
Hailey Smith led Fishers with 15 points, 13 of which were scored in the second half, Joirdyn Smith scored 12 and Olivia Smith had 10.