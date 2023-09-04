Snider (3-0) remains the top-ranked team in Class 5A in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association, receiving nine of ten first-place votes. Adams Central (3-0) remains No. 2 in Class A, while South Adams (2-1) received votes.
Bluffton (3-0) is ranked sixth in Class 2A, and Bishop Luers (1-2) received votes.
Columbia City (3-0) is eighth in Class 4A, while fellow NE8 teams Leo (2-1), East Noble (2-1) and New Haven (3-0) all received votes.
Carroll (2-1) is 10th in Class 6A, while Warsaw (3-0) and Homestead (1-2) received votes.
2023 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (WEEK 3)
6A
1 Ben Davis (6) 3-0 96
2 Center Grove (4) 2-1 93
3 Brownsburg 3-0 74
4 Hamilton SE 3-0 66
5 Indpls Cathedral 2-1 55
6 Fishers 3-0 40
7 Westfield 3-0 25
8 Crown Point 3-0 24
9 Carmel 2-1 20
10 Carroll 2-1 19
Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 3-0 (14), Warsaw 3-0 (11), Homestead 1-2 (7), Penn 2-1 (4), Franklin Central 2-1 (2)
5A
1 Snider (9) 3-0 99
2 Bloomington South (1) 3-0 90
3 Whiteland 2-1 73
4 Valparaiso 2-1 68
5 Merrillville 2-1 48
6 Plainfield 3-0 45
7 Mishawaka 2-1 41
8 Decatur Central 2-1 32
9 Bloomington North 3-0 22
10 Castle 2-1 12
Others receiving votes: Concord 2-1 (9), Harrison (WL) 2-1 (8), Michigan City 2-1 (2), Evansville North 2-1 (1)
4A
1 East Central (10) 3-0 100
2 Kokomo 3-0 82
3 Evansville Reitz 3-0 79
4 Evansville Memorial 3-0 70
5 NorthWood 3-0 54
6 New Palestine 1-2 33
7 Greenfield Central 3-0 31
8 Columbia City 3-0 30
9 Indpls Roncalli 1-2 20
10 Brebeuf Jesuit 2-1 12
Others receiving votes:Northview 3-0 (9), Northridge 2-1 (8), Leo 2-1 (7), Mississinewa 3-0 (3),Pendleton Heights 3-0 (2), East Noble 2-1 (1), Hobart 2-1 (1), New Haven 3-0 (1)
3A
1 Indpls Chatard (10) 3-0 100
2 Guerin Catholic 3-0 83
3 Lawrenceburg 2-1 69
4 West Lafayette 2-1 68
5 Gibson Southern 2-1 60
6 Hanover Central 3-0 46
7 Western Boone 3-0 43
8 Heritage Hills 3-0 27
9 Tri-West 2-1 21
10 Oak Hill 3-0 13
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 1-2 (5), Vincennes Lincoln 2-1 (5), Yorktown 2-1 (5), Southridge 2-1 (4), Delta 3-0 (3), Danville 2-1 (2), Batesville 3-0 (1), Knox 3-0 (1), Monrovia 3-0 (1)
2A
1 Indpls Scecina (8) 3-0 94
2 Brownstown Central 3-0 81
3 LaVille 3-0 71
4 Triton Central 2-1 55
5 Evansville Mater Dei 1-2 47
6 Bluffton 3-0 43
7 Eastbrook (1) 2-1 42
8 Linton-Stockton 2-1 38
9 Andrean (1) 1-2 27
10 North Posey 3-0 19
Others receiving votes: Bishop Luers 1-2 (18), Heritage Christian 2-1 (10), Lafayette CC 1-2 (10), Eastern (Greentown) 2-1 (2), Eastern Hancock 2-1 (1)
1A
1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 3-0 100
2 Adams Central 3-0 90
3 Carroll (Flora) 3-0 78
4 South Putnam 3-0 71
5 Providence 3-0 50
6 North Judson 2-1 41
7 Park Tudor 3-0 40
8 Sheridan 2-1 32
9 North Decatur 2-1 22
10 Clinton Prairie 3-0 16
Others receiving votes: South Adams 2-1 (12), Pioneer 2-1 (11), West Washington 3-0 (6), Triton 2-1 (1)