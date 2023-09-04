Snider vs. East Noble football (copy)

Snider's defense gangs up on East Noble running back Dylan Krehl, right, during a Week 2 game in Kendallville.

 Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette

Snider (3-0) remains the top-ranked team in Class 5A in this week's Indiana Football Coaches Association, receiving nine of ten first-place votes. Adams Central (3-0) remains No. 2 in Class A, while South Adams (2-1) received votes. 

Bluffton (3-0) is ranked sixth in Class 2A, and Bishop Luers (1-2) received votes. 

Columbia City (3-0) is eighth in Class 4A, while fellow NE8 teams Leo (2-1), East Noble (2-1) and New Haven (3-0) all received votes. 

Carroll (2-1) is 10th in Class 6A, while Warsaw (3-0) and Homestead (1-2) received votes. 

2023 Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Poll (WEEK 3)

6A

1 Ben Davis (6) 3-0 96

2 Center Grove (4) 2-1 93

3 Brownsburg 3-0 74

4 Hamilton SE 3-0 66

5 Indpls Cathedral 2-1 55

6 Fishers 3-0 40

7 Westfield 3-0 25

8 Crown Point 3-0 24

9 Carmel 2-1 20

10 Carroll 2-1 19

Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 3-0 (14), Warsaw 3-0 (11), Homestead 1-2 (7), Penn 2-1 (4), Franklin Central 2-1 (2)

5A

1 Snider (9) 3-0 99

2 Bloomington South (1) 3-0 90

3 Whiteland 2-1 73

4 Valparaiso 2-1 68

5 Merrillville 2-1 48

6 Plainfield 3-0 45

7 Mishawaka 2-1 41

8 Decatur Central 2-1 32

9 Bloomington North 3-0 22

10 Castle 2-1 12

Others receiving votes: Concord 2-1 (9), Harrison (WL) 2-1 (8), Michigan City 2-1 (2), Evansville North 2-1 (1)

4A

1 East Central (10) 3-0 100

2 Kokomo 3-0 82

3 Evansville Reitz 3-0 79

4 Evansville Memorial 3-0 70

5 NorthWood 3-0 54

6 New Palestine 1-2 33

7 Greenfield Central 3-0 31

8 Columbia City 3-0 30

9 Indpls Roncalli 1-2 20

10 Brebeuf Jesuit 2-1 12

Others receiving votes:Northview 3-0 (9), Northridge 2-1 (8), Leo 2-1 (7), Mississinewa 3-0 (3),Pendleton Heights 3-0 (2), East Noble 2-1 (1), Hobart 2-1 (1), New Haven 3-0 (1)

3A

1 Indpls Chatard (10) 3-0 100

2 Guerin Catholic 3-0 83

3 Lawrenceburg 2-1 69

4 West Lafayette 2-1 68

5 Gibson Southern 2-1 60

6 Hanover Central 3-0 46

7 Western Boone 3-0 43

8 Heritage Hills 3-0 27

9 Tri-West 2-1 21

10 Oak Hill 3-0 13

Others receiving votes: Mishawaka Marian 1-2 (5), Vincennes Lincoln 2-1 (5), Yorktown 2-1 (5), Southridge 2-1 (4), Delta 3-0 (3), Danville 2-1 (2), Batesville 3-0 (1), Knox 3-0 (1), Monrovia 3-0 (1)

2A

1 Indpls Scecina (8) 3-0 94

2 Brownstown Central 3-0 81

3 LaVille 3-0 71

4 Triton Central 2-1 55

5 Evansville Mater Dei 1-2 47

6 Bluffton 3-0 43

7 Eastbrook (1) 2-1 42

8 Linton-Stockton 2-1 38

9 Andrean (1) 1-2 27

10 North Posey 3-0 19

Others receiving votes: Bishop Luers 1-2 (18), Heritage Christian 2-1 (10), Lafayette CC 1-2 (10), Eastern (Greentown) 2-1 (2), Eastern Hancock 2-1 (1)

1A

1 Indpls Lutheran (10) 3-0 100

2 Adams Central 3-0 90

3 Carroll (Flora) 3-0 78

4 South Putnam 3-0 71

5 Providence 3-0 50

6 North Judson 2-1 41

7 Park Tudor 3-0 40

8 Sheridan 2-1 32

9 North Decatur 2-1 22

10 Clinton Prairie 3-0 16

Others receiving votes: South Adams 2-1 (12), Pioneer 2-1 (11), West Washington 3-0 (6), Triton 2-1 (1)

vjacobsen@jg.net