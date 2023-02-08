Snider sophomore Amelia Rinehart won her second regional title Tuesday evening, winning the Hamilton Southeastern Diving Regional with 471.65 points. She beat runner-up Gretchen Osmun of Fishers by more than 74 points.
Rinehart's score was the second best recorded in four regionals across the state on Tuesday. Only Center Grove junior Mia Prusiecki, the defending state champion who won this year's Jasper Regional with 539.85 points, scored better.
Simone Hall of Park Tudor won the Brownsburg Regional with a score of 470.65, but no divers broke 400 at the Mishawaka Regional.
The top eight scorers at each regional advance to the IHSAA finals at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus Saturday, where the diving prelims will begin at 9 a.m. In addition to Rinehart, Homestead's Elizabeth Murotani is headed to the state finals after taking eighth place at the HSE Regional with a total score of 323.25. Bishop Dwenger's Nya Meade placed 16th with 191.40 points and Carroll's Kendyl Kinsey was 20th at HSE with 174.30 points, so neither will advance.
Warsaw freshmen Sophia Stewart and Titiksha Gorhe finished 17th and 18th with scores of 185.75 and 183.80, respectively, at the Mishawaka Regional, bringing their seasons to a close.