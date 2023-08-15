South Side announced its 2023-2024 Athletic Hall of Fame Class on Monday.
Craig Taylor, Greg Taylor, Steven Jackson and Korey Kelsaw will enter the hall as athletes; Craig Taylor will be inducted as a coach and George Davis will be honored as a contributor. The 1938 and 1958 boys basketball teams, which both won state titles, will be inducted as teams.
The honorees will be recognized at halftime of the varsity football game against South Bend St. Joseph, which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, and celebrated with a Hall of Fame induction brunch at Lincoln Financial Event Center at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26. Tickets for the induction brunch are available at public.eventlink.com and cost $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight.
Former Archer athletes can be nominated for the Hall of Fame five year after the end of their high school careers and coaches may be considered five years after retirement. Nominations for future Hall of Fame classes may also be made at public.eventlink.com.