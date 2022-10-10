South Side announced Monday that football coach Guy "Tiny" Lee resigned for health reasons on Saturday.
Associate head coach and defensive coordinator James Macon and offensive and defensive line coach Justice Caley will share interim head coaching duties for the rest of the season.
South Side is 0-8 this season and is scheduled to host Homestead in its final game of the regular season on Friday. The Archers will travel to Leo (5-3) for the first round of the Class 4A state tournament on Oct. 21.
The Archers are 1-16 under Lee, who took over ahead of the 2021 season. His lone win came against Northrop in Week 2 last season.
South Side shared the following letter with football players and their families on Monday:
South Side HS Football Players & Parents:
On Saturday, October 8, 2022 Guy “Tiny” Lee resigned voluntarily effective immediately for health reasons.
Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator, James Macon, and Offensive/Defensive Line Coach, Justice
Caley, will serve as Co-Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Coach Macon will be
the point person for practices and acting head coach for the remainder of the season. Since Coach Caley is
a teacher at South Side HS, he will serve as the contact person for all matters during the school plus
completing behind the scenes tasks as required by the Athletic Department.
Principal Zach Harl and Athletic Director Torrey Curry have met with the coaching staff and players to share
this news and convey our expectations for the remainder of the season. All stakeholders will use this as a
learning opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of the students and families.
In closing I believe this quote is highly applicable to the current situation.
"So, as you work on becoming a more positive person and leader remember you don't have to sacrifice your
competitive spirit. You don't have to lose your ambition. And you don't have to give up your quest for excellence.
Sometimes the most positive thing you can do is turn fear into fuel, frustration into focus and failure into finishing
strong!" – Jon Gordon, Author
Any questions, comments, or concerns should be directed to Athletic Director Torrey Curry.