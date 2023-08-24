South Side announced Thursday that the celebrations for the school's athletic hall of fame induction have been altered.
The induction brunch, originally scheduled for Saturday morning, has been canceled. The recognition and official induction of the class will now occur at halftime of Friday's football home opener. Kickoff against South Bend St. Joseph is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The 2023 induction class includes Craig Taylor, Greg Taylor, Steven Jackson and Korey Kelsaw as athletes; Craig Taylor as a coach and George Davis as a contributor. The 1938 and 1958 boys basketball teams, which both won state titles, will be inducted as teams.