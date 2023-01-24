Andre Goodwell was approved as the new South Side head football coach on Monday night. Goodwell has previously served as a football and basketball assistant at Bishop Luers, where he is an administrative assistant and Director of Transportation.
He takes over a South Side team that went 0-10 in 2022, playing the first eight games under Guy Lee and the final two under interim coaches James Macon and Justice Caley. Lee went 1-16 over the course of two seasons.
The Archers have not had a winning record since 2009, when they went 8-2 under coach Mike Cheviron.
Goodwell will take the helm as the SAC shifts from a nine-game conference schedule to a seven-game format that will allow for two regular-season non-conference games. South Side will open the 2023 season at Marion and will host South Bend St. Joseph in Week 2.
South Side has arranged a number of events to introduce Goodwell to the community. He will be introduced to South Side students at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday and will attend a meet-and-greet during the freshman and JV boys basketball games against Carroll, which start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. He is also scheduled to visit Kekionga and Memorial Park Middle Schools, South Side's feeders, on Wednesday and Thursday and will hold a Q&A session for South Side and feeder school students and families at the South Side Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. Friday. He will be introduced to the community between the girls and boys varsity basketball games (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on Friday night.