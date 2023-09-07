Carroll volleyball won in three sets at Bishop Dwenger on Thursday night, the third match and second win for the Chargers in three days.
Carroll prevailed 25-18, 26-24, 25-23 to improve to 13-3, while the Saints fall to 4-4.
Sophomore Bailey Sinish led the Chargers with 11 kills, 14 digs and five blocks, and Olivia Gisslen had 31 assists. Addi Shippy also had five blocks.
Bishop Dwenger senior Audrey Hudson had 14 kills, sophomore Nicolette Watercutter had four aces, senior Ashley Zent had 12 digs and junior Jillian Tippmann had 18 assists.
HOMESTEAD 3, COLUMBIA CITY 0: The Spartans (9-3) bounced back from losses to Bishop Dwenger and Bellmont by sweeping the Eagles (9-4), 25-17, 25-11, 25-21. Kate Jacquay led Homestead with three aces, Lily Mummert had 16 assists, Taeley Mahler had five blocks, Madelyn Sipe had 16 digs and Addy Tindall had 10 kills.
Girls Soccer
BISHOP DWENGER 3, CANTERBURY 0: At Canterbury, junior Olivia Davis, sophomore Sami Aselage and freshman Ella Close each scored against the defending Class A state finalist. It was the first career goal for Close. Junior goalkeeper Mary O'Brien recorded a shutout for the Saints (3-2-1). Canterbury falls to 6-4.
Boys Soccer
BISHOP DWENGER 0, HOMESTEAD 0: At Homestead, the Saints are now 4-1-1 and the Spartans are 3-4-3 after a scoreless draw. It was the second time being shut out this season for both teams.
Girls Golf
CARROLL 152, DEKALB 165: At Autumn Ridge, the Chargers improved to 8-1 on the season as Taylor Larkins led all competitors by shooting 34 over nine holes. Marissa GeRue shot 37 and Maggie Carr shot a 39. DeKalb's Grace Pfister led the Barons by carding a 38.