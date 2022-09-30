Concordia beat South Side 4-1 and Bishop Dwenger swept North Side 5-0 in the Concordia Boys Tennis Sectional semifinals on Thursday.
The Cadets and Saints will play for the sectional title at the Fred Zollner Athletic Complex at 10 a.m. Saturday.
South Side's lone point came at No. 1 singles, where Aidan Hapner beat Concordia's Christopher Stamm 6-1, 7-5. Concordia's Colton Ehle beat South Side's Andrew Pancake at 2 singles, 6-1, 6-2, and Concordia's 3 singles player Evan Gerig beat Aung Oo 6-0, 6-2.
Concordia's Noah Schlicker and Gavin Fegley beat Tyler Cross and Diego Cuazitl, 6-1, 6-0, at 1 doubles. Concordia's 2 doubles team of Nathaniel Bryan and Nico Conley won by forfeit.
Bishop Dwenger's William McArdle beat North Side's Riley Wilds at 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1; Remington Miller beat Giovanni Espinosa 6-0, 6-0, a 2 singles and Brady Meyer beat Jack Phovermire 6-3, 6-3, at 3 singles.
Bishop Dwenger's 1 doubles team Benjamin Sarrazine and Conner Phillips beat James Hinds and Jeremiah Roque 6-0, 6-0, and at 2 doubles Bishop Dwenger's Louie Ciocca and Jayden Somsavath beat Xavior Llamas and Ricardo Ramon 6-0, 6-0.
Warsaw Sectional: Columbia City beat Wawasee 4-1 and Warsaw beat Whitko 3-2 in the sectional semifinals. Columbia City's 1 singles player Alexander Rongos bead Wawasee's Joey Harper 6-4, 6-2; Columbia City's Tobey Krider beat Will Long 6-0, 6-0, at 2 singles and Wawasee's Kane Dukes beat Sam Bechtold 6-3, 6-1, at 3 singles. Columbia City also won both doubles match: Rhet Whilson and Nathan Hodges beat Jay Duncan and Ty Brooks 6-1, 7-5, and Andrew Hedrick and Sam Eberly beat Evan Byler and Caden Pratt 6-3, 6-1.
Whitko's 1 singles player David Ousley beat Warsaw's Edward Grandon 4-6, 6-0, 6-1. At 2 singles, Warsaw's Keller Bailey beat Allesandro Uncini 6-3, 6-2. At 3 singles, Whitko's Blake Schroeder beat Luke Smith 3-0, 3-0. Warsaw won both doubles matches: Drew Ryser and Charles Norton beat Caleb Beer and Keaton Cornell 6-1, 6-1, at 1 doubles and Nicholas Boren and Khareus Miller beat Reid Deneve and Aiden Baldridge 6-0, 6-0, at 2 doubles.
Columbia City and Warsaw will play for the sectional title at 10 a.m. Saturday.
East Noble Sectional: East Noble beat Central Noble 5-0 and Westview beat Lakeland 5-0 in the semifinals. East Noble and Westview will play for the sectional title at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Snider 1, Homestead 0: At Snider, Jordy Maldonado-Fernandez scored the Panthers' lone goal in the second half as Snider improved to 9-5-2. Keeper Dillon Lambert recorded his fifth shutout of the season.
Carroll 1, Concordia 0: At Concordia, Sebastian Lopez scored the game's lone goal, which was assisted by Nick Butler, to improve the Chargers' record to 8-4-1. Carroll goalkeeper Will Stanley made four saves in the shutout. Concordia's record now stands at 6-5-4.
Norwell 2, Blackford 0: At Ossian, Parker Capps scored Norwell's first goal at 32:12 in the first half, assisted by Austin DeLeon. Logan Renninger scored the second goal for the Knights at 32:30 in the second half, assisted by Hudson Gerbers. Noah Fromm made two saves. Norwell is now 5-10-1.
Canterbury 6, Woodlan 0: At Canterbury, Donovan Doolittle scored twice and Dallas Watson, Jackson Glassley, Gabe DeMarchis and Abdalla Hammad each scored once as the Cavaliers improved to 11-1-2.
Volleyball
Carroll 3, Homestead 0: At Homestead, the Chargers won 25-22, 25-17, 25-18, to improve to 26-1. Ellie Frey and Bailey Sinish each had eight kills for Carroll, Maggie Deturk had four aces and Brenna Ginder had 14 digs. Addy Tindall had 13 kills for the Spartans, Ava Tindall had five blocks, Haley Biedenbach had 22 assists and Ellie Sprang had 11 digs.
Woodlan 3, Southern Wells 0: At Poneto, the Warriors beat the Raiders 25-4, 25-10, 25-14, to improve to 17-8 and 3-2 in the ACAC. Lauren Snyder had eight kills, Marissa Smith eight aces and Audra Smith 12 assists for the Warriors. Southern Wells falls to 4-20 and 0-4 in the ACAC.
Warsaw 3, NorthWood 0: At Warsaw, the Tigers are 6-0 in the NLC and 18-8 overall after beating NorthWood 25-21, 28-26, 25-21. Kaylee Weeks led Warsaw with 14 kills, Claire Reichenbach had four aces, Avery Hales had five total blocks and Ellie Hepler had 24 digs and Avery Hales had 30 assists.