Leo scored one run in the third inning, and that was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory over Heritage to win the Class 3A Angola Sectional title.
Joslynn Peters drove in Leah May to score Leo's lone run. The Class 3A No. 1 Lions (24-1) finished with six hits, while Heritage scratched out just one against Leo pitcher Ellie Sauder, who struck out 14 Patriots.
The Patriots finish the season 16-9.
Leo is now headed to the regional championship on Tuesday, where the Lions will face the winner of Fairfield vs. East Noble, who are playing for the NorthWood Sectional title on Friday.
Class 4A
DeKalb Sectional
CARROLL 6, DEKALB 0: The Chargers (14-13) scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to claim a second straight sectional title and eighth overall. Carroll out-hit DeKalb (10-20) 5-1, and Carroll's Tegan Sites and Delaney Conner each hit triples. Emilia Garcia earned the win in the circle. The Chargers will host a regional championship on Tuesday, where they will play host to Huntington North (26-2).
Class 3A
Bellmont Sectional
PERU 12, NORWELL 4: Norwell (15-11) trailed 6-0 after the third inning as the Tigers improved to 9-11-1.
Class 2A
Eastside Sectional
EASTSIDE 22, WESTVIEW 0 (5 innings): Blazers pitcher Natalie Lower no-hit the Warriors (5-16) and improved to 16-1 while Eastside had 15 hits. The Blazers (28-2) will play host to South Adams in the regional championship on Tuesday.
Manchester Sectional
SOUTH ADAMS 14, BISHOP LUERS 6: The Starfires (19-9) scored in six of seven innings to claim the program's seventh sectional final. The Knights finish the season 8-18.
Baseball
Class 4A
Northridge Sectional
NORTHRIDGE 9, WARSAW 3: The Tigers (15-13-1) scored a run in each of the first three innings, but Northridge (18-9) scored four runs in the fourth to force Warsaw starter Josh Shapiro out of the game.
Class 3A
Garrett Sectional
HERITAGE 4, ANGOLA 3: The ACAC champion Patriots (16-7) got a first-round win and will face Leo in the semifinal on Saturday. Angola finishes 8-19.
LEO 8, BISHOP DWENGER 6: The Lions (16-9) knocked the SAC champion Saints (19-11) out of the state tournament, scoring all eight of their runs in the fifth inning. The Saints scored four runs in the eighth but couldn't complete the comeback.
Class A
Fremont Sectional
LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN 20, HAMILTON 4 (5 innings): The Panthers (11-11) earned the fifth postseason victory in program history and prevented Hamilton (0-11) from earning a win this season. Lakewood Park Christian will play Fremont in the semifinal on Saturday.
FREMONT 10, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 0 (6 innings): The Eagles (11-13) scored at least one run in every inning, including three in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.
Tennis
Leo's doubles team of Molli Runestad and Grace Keener beat Norwell's Annabelle Johnson and Macy Felger 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 at Carroll on Thursday to advance in the Individual State Tennis Tournament. The Lions are 17-0 and 5-0 in state tournament play, while the Norwell doubles ends the season 18-3 and 3-1 in the postseason.
At Northridge, Fairfield's Addie Mast beat Lakewood Park Christian's Lauren Korte to claim the individual sectional title.