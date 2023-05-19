After missing out on a title in 2022, Carroll once again raised the sectional trophy Thursday after beating defending champion Leo 4-1 in the championship match. The Chargers have now won 16 sectional titles.
The Chargers won each of the three singles positions: Carroll's Jana Beier beat Faith Brandenberger 6-1, 6-2; Riley Glassley beat Isabella Bonecutter 6-0, 6-2 and Kenna Shoup beat Alyssa Stopher 6-4, 6-1.
Carroll's No. 2 doubles team of Megan McMillen and Julianne Ounsombath beat Carys Merkler and Leah Marquardt, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Leo's lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Molli Runestad and Grace Keener beat Katie Siegwarth and Brenna Bullock, 6-2, 6-2.
Carroll will now play host to Homestead in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Concordia Sectional
In Thursday's semifinals, Bishop Dwenger beat South Side and Concordia beat North Side, both by a score of 5-0. The Saints and Cadets are now set to play in the championship match on Saturday.
In Bishop Dwenger's match, Ellen Reidy beat Kenadi McCain 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 singles; Macy Moser beat Susana Reyes 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2 singles and Anna Yoder beat Jeanelly Hernandez 6-0, 6-3, at No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Victoria Rodenbeck and Jessica Brust beat Lisbet Diaz and Rebeca Vidal 6-0, 6-0, and Kasey Reinking and Mary Collis beat Giselle Colin and Mueyae Pae 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
In five matches, Concordia lost just one game to the Legends. Lauren Harris beat Lillian Harman at No. 1 singles, Ruth Dolde beat Ji Ji at No. 2 singles, Emma Jansing beat Seint Tun at No. 3 singles and Anna Pennekamp and Mallory Bean beat Autumn Lee and Kenadie Redmond at No. 1 doubles, all by the score of 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Cameryn McConkey and Katie Jones beat Naw Moo and Angel Khaing, 6-1, 6-0.
In last year's sectional final, Bishop Dwenger beat Concordia 3-2.
Homestead Sectional
Homestead beat Canterbury 5-0 on Thursday to win their fifth straight sectional title and 33rd overall. The Spartans will play Carroll in the regional semifinal next week.
At No. 1 singles, Parker beat Wallstrop 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; at No. 2 singles Kelly beat Kulkarni 7-5, 7-6(7-2); at No. 3 singles Stock beat Vilarino 7-6(7-2), 4-6, 6-4, at No. 1 doubles Frey and Zitlaw beat Babu and Webster 6-0, 6-1, and at No. 2 doubles Hansen and Schilt beat Herr and Frederick 6-1, 6-2.
Norwell Sectional
Norwell beat Bellmont 3-2 to claim a sectional title for the second year in a row. The Knights turned the tables on the Braves after falling to them during the regular season.
Norwell will play in the regional semifinals at Carroll on Tuesday, although the Knights opponent is still to be determined.
Angola Sectional
Angola is set to play Lakewood Park Christian in the final after the Hornets beat DeKalb 3-2 and Lakewood Park Christian beat Fremont 3-2.
Angola won all three singles matches against the Barons but dropped both doubles matches: Ava Harris beat Sophia Pfister 6-4, 6-3; Maya Harris beat Elaina Newbauer, 6-0, 6-0, and McKenna Powers beat Sydney Shambaugh, 6-0, 6-0.
Kenlee Dick and Maddie Hickman of DeKalb beat Alli Christman and Frances Krebs at No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-4, and Katelynne Hartsough and Evie Pepple beat Evelyn Stoy and Reece Weber at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-2.
Lakewood Park's No. 1 singles player Lauren Korte beat Chloe Hilvers, 6-1, 6-1, and the Panthers also picked up both doubles points as Amelia MacFarlane and Campbell Warner beat Andrea Barry and Erica Cain 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Olivia Crider and Ellis Golm beat Sydney Burkholder and Katie McElhoe 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2 doubles.
Fremont's Delaney Bock beat Lilly Reischies 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, at No. 2 singles and Aryiahne Gaskill beat Ava Black 6-3, 6-2, at No. 3 singles.
West Noble Sectional
East Noble and Westview are set to meet in the West Noble Sectional finals on Saturday after Westview swept Central Noble 5-0 and East Noble Swept West Noble 5-0 in the semifinals on Thursday.
Westview won all three singles matches against Central Noble by a score of 6-0, 6-0: Paige Riegsecker beat Naomi Leffers at No. 1 singles, Madeline Stults beat Kayla Kreger at No. 2 singles and Bailey Kenner beat Audrianna Kleber at No. 3 singles. Both doubles matches were decided by scores of 6-1, 6-0: At No. 1 doubles, Ella Clark and Ava Brown beat Natalie Moore and Madeline Toner and at No. 2 doubles Ella Yoder and Jennifer Osorio-Luna beat Jacelyn Hawk and Avery Phillips.
East Noble's Bree Walmsley beat West Noble's Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 singles; at No. 2 singles Sadie Potts beat Jacquelyn Macias-Padilla 6-2, 6-0, and at No. 3 singles Brooke Lindsey beat Leslei Reyes 6-1, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Ella Edwards and Maria Bona beat Avery Kruger and Callista Replogle 6-2, 6-0, and at No. 2 doubles Rylie Pasztor and Payton Quake beat Ashlyn Seigel and Payton Eash, 6-2, 6-0.
Warsaw Sectional
Warsaw clinched a sectional title on Thursday, but the work isn't quite done as the No. 1 doubles match was suspended due to darkness.
The day's action began with semifinals, where Warsaw swept Wawasee 5-0 and Columbia City beat Whitko 3-2.
In Warsaw's semifinal, Addison Lind beat Wawasee's Kiah Farrington 6-1, 6-1, at No. 1 singles; Abby Nicholas beat Mya Taylor 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2 singles, Emma Van Puffelen beat Cyanna Leon 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 singles; Clara Porter and Avery Landwerlen beat Allison Clark and Kenley Stewart 6-1, 6-3, at No. 1 doubles and Lucy Ray and Claire Reichenbach beat Mackenzie Hackleman and Aubrey Gerber 6-3, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles.
In the other semifinal, Columbia City's Kyndra Sheets beat Whitko's Abigail Frank 0-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0, at No. 1 singles; the Eagles' No. 1 doubles team of Breanna and Lindsay Taylor beat Whitko's Jillian Culp and Bailey Wolfe, 6-1, 6-0, and at No. 2 doubles Olivia Woodward and Kennedy Hill beat Whitko's Hannah Moore and Grace Burnworth, 6-1, 6-1.
Whitko won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles as Anna Arter beat Olivia More, 6-1, 6-2, and Jayda Gregory beat Avery Story 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
Warsaw has clinched four finals matches against Columbia City. At No. 1 singles, Addison Lind beat Kyndra Sheets 6-0, 6-0; at No. 2 singles Abby Nicholas beat Olivia More 6-2, 6-1; at No. 3 singles Emma Van Puffelen beat Avery Story 6-0, 6-1, and at No. 2 doubles Lucy Ray and Claire Reichenbah beat Olivia Woodward and Kennedy Hill 6-3, 6-4.