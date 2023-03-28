Signings
Blackhawk Christian
Senior libero and defensive specialist Emi Wood signed with Concordia University - Ann Arbor on March 20. Wood was a member of the Braves team that won the school’s second volleyball state title in a five-set win over Tecumseh last November. She recorded a kill and four assists in the match as well as back-to-back aces in the fifth set. Wood was named to the IHSVCA Class 1A All-State First Team as a senior.
Concordia
Senior Alexis Hartman signed with the Concordia University Wisconsin women’s soccer team on March 10. Hartman, a goalkeeper, was honorable mention All-SAC her senior season.
East Noble
Senior Hunter Kline signed with Marian University Ancilla on March 17. Kline was a first-team All-NE8 selection as a senior.
Eastside
Senior second and third baseman Katie O’Brien signed with Calumet College Of St. Joseph on March 20.
Linebacker Dackotia Reed has signed with Trine football. He had 36 tackles and two sacks and an interception in his senior season, for which he earned NECC Small School All-Conference honors.
Homestead
Setter Natalie Blaufuss signed with Southwestern volleyball on Monday. Blaufuss had 38 aces, 95 digs and 329 assists (4.0/set) for the Spartans in her senior season.
Lakewood Park Christian
Striker Weston Roth signed with Huntington men’s soccer on March 22. Roth was Lakewood Park Christian’s leading scorer in 2022, accounting for 22 of the team’s 31 goals.
North Side
North Side’s Jordan Green signed with Manchester men’s basketball on Wednesday. Green’s senior season was cut short by injury, but he averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in six games this season. He was a first-team All-SAC selection as a junior and a second-team honoree the year before.
South Side
Senior pitcher and infielder Aidan Hapner signed with Indiana University Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC) on Wednesday. He hit .290 as a junior with one home run and eight stolen bases and struck out 18 batters in 19.2 innings on the mound, going 1-1 with a 5.34 ERA.
Upcoming Signings
Wednesday, March 29: South Side pitcher Bella Barrera will sign with Ancilla softball at 4:45 p.m. in the South Side cafeteria.
April 12: Homestead senior siblings Libby and Eiji Minobe will both sign at 5:30 p.m. at the NGAP Community Room. Libby will be signing with DePauw softball and Eiji with Trine men’s lacrosse.
April 20: Huntington North’s Tiler Carr will sign with Saint Francis men’s track and field at 3:15 p.m. in the Huntington North Media Room.
Commitments
Bishop Dwenger
Saints senior tight end Preston Ross announced his commitment to Ball State on Sunday.
Carroll
Carroll volleyball announced on Monday that junior libero Brenna Ginder has committed to West Virginia.
Lakewood Park Christian
Senior Mason Posey has committed to Saint Francis men’s basketball.
Leo
First baseman and pitcher Haylee Schott has announced her commitment to Saint Francis.
North Side
Junior offensive lineman Jordan King announced his commitment to Purdue earlier this month. He chose the Boilermakers over numerous other offers, including Louisville, Indiana and Illinois.
Offers
Leo
Football: Tight end and defensive end Brock Schott has announced offers from Western Michigan, Ball State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati and Michigan State. He announced an unofficial visit to Ohio State on March 13.
Homestead
Basketball: Freshman Myah Epps announced an offer from Butler after a visit with the Bulldogs on Monday.
