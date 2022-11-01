NEW HAVEN – The Woodlan Warriors won in what Gary Cobb says will be his final season opener as a coach, beating New Haven 51-30. But the Bulldogs, who went 0-19 last season and fell 58-9 to the Warriors in the 2021 season opener, showed considerable improvement on Tuesday. Woodlan led 25-10 at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 17-12 in the fourth quarter. Avah Smith opened her senior year with a double-double for the Warriors, scoring 23 points to go with 14 rebounds. Taylor Kneubuhler had eight points, three boards and three steals and Brooke Kneubuhler scored 11 points. Janiya Johnson led all New Haven scorers with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Bishop Dwenger 55, Churubusco 49: At Bishop Dwenger, Giselle Eke led the Saints with 18 points and Bishop Dwenger won its season opener for the second year in a row. Josie Wharton scored 14 for the Saints. Hailee Gaerte scored 11 points for the Eagles and Kena Hammen scored nine.
DeKalb 43, Heritage 19: At Saint Rose School in Monroeville, the Barons opened the season with a win over the Patriots for the second year in a row. DeKalb led 27-12 at halftime. The Patriots, who are refurbishing their gym floor, will play Leo at Saint Rose on Thursday. DeKalb hosts Lakeland on Friday.