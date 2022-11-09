Carroll trailed Angola by a point after the first quarter Tuesday night but pulled away from the Hornets (0-1) to win 67-42 at home.
The win was the 350th career win for head coach Mark Redding and his 156th with the Chargers (2-0), making him the new winningest girls basketball coach in Carroll history, passing Lisa Miller-McBride.
Taylor Fordyce led the Chargers with 18 points and freshman Lily George scored 15.
Macy Oberlin led the Hornets with 13 points in their season opener.
BISHOP LUERS 90, ADAMS CENTRAL 51: At Adams Central, the Knights (1-1) claimed their 100th victory under head coach Mark Pixley. Addie Shank led the Knights with 20 points, and Annika Davis and Maggie Parent each scored 18. The Flying Jets fall to 0-2.
HUNTINGTON NORTH 48, SNIDER 42: At Huntington North, the Vikings trailed 30-19 at halftime, but held the No. 14 Panthers (1-2) to three points in the third quarter and outscored them 16-9 in the final period. Huntington North took a 42-40 lead on a Taylor Double 3-pointer with 1:57 to play, almost exactly a year after she hit a buzzer-beat to beat the Panthers in the 2021 season opener. Marissa Trout had 14 points and four rebounds for the Vikings in their season opener, Double recorded a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists and Haiden Bailey had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jordyn Poole led the Panthers with 18 points.
NEW HAVEN 37, CANTERBURY 29: At Canterbury, the Bulldogs (1-2) won their first game since Jan. 27, 2021 – which also came against the Cavaliers (0-1). Freshman A’lanah Webb led New Haven with 17 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Janiya Johnson had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. Canterbury got a late start to the year and postponed its first two scheduled games against Wayne and Bluffton.