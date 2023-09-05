Bellmont, the No. 1 volleyball team in Class 3A, beat host Homestead in four sets, 25-19, 25-27, 25-9, 25-18, on Tuesday.
Sophomore MaryKate Scheumann had 26 kills and senior Delaney Lawson had 18 for Bellmont. Senior Sami Christen had 22 digs and senior Hailey Cole had 41 assists.
Addy Tindall led the Spartans (9-3) with 16 kills, while Madelyn Sipe had 25 digs, Kate Jacquay had 25 assists and Savy Walker had six blocks.
The Braves (15-1) have suffered just one loss this season, to Class 4A No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday.
WOODLAN 3, LEO 2: At Woodlan, the Warriors lost a two-set lead and then won in the fifth to take a home a 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 15-11 and improve to 8-1. Lauren Snyder had 18 kills and 19 digs for the Warriors in the marathon match, Alyssa Harvey had 17 assists, Makenna Smith had 22 digs and Audra Smith had 16 assists and seven digs. Leo falls to 6-4.
CARROLL 3, NORTHROP 0: At Carroll, the Chargers swept Northrop 25-14, 25-10, 25-17 to rebound after falling to Class 4A No. 1 HSE on Saturday. Bailey Sinish led the Chargers (12-2) with 14 kills, Olivia Gisslen had 22 assists and three blocks, Brenna Ginder had 19 digs and Hayden Finefrock had four aces. Northrop falls to 3-7.
Boys Soccer
BISHOP DWENGER 2, CONCORDIA 1: After a scoreless first half, the SAC rivals combined to score three goals in the second half of Bishop Dwenger's conference opener. The Saints improve to 4-1 and 1-0 in the SAC, while Concordia falls to 2-3-3 and 0-2 in league play.
CANTERBURY 2, HOMESTEAD 1: Senior Oliver Mitchell and junior Jackson Glassley each scored for the Cavaliers (2-3-1) in the first half, and Canterbury held on for the victory. Junior goalkeeper Rafael Lopez had six saves for Canterbury. The Cavaliers have now won two straight matches after failing to secure a victory in their first four matches of the year. Homestead falls to 3-4-2.