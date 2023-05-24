Eastside opened its defense of its Class 2A state softball title Tuesday, beating Central Noble 12-0 in six innings in the Eastside Sectional semifinals.
The Class 2A No. 2 Blazers (27-2) out-hit the Cougars (17-12) 12-2, and pitcher Natalie Lower improved to 15-1. Central Noble held the Blazers scoreless for the first two innings, but Eastside scored one run in the third before erupting for four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end the game early.
Also at Eastside, Westview (5-15) beat Churubusco (12-14) 14-3 in seven innings in the first of the day's semifinals. The Warriors are set to play Eastside in the sectional title game on Thursday.
Class 4A
DeKalb Sectional
Carroll 5, Northrop 0: Delaney Conner and Jaidyn Fuller each hit home runs as the Chargers (13-13) knocked out the Bruins (12-14) and move on to the sectional final. Emilia Garcia gave up four hits and walked one in seven innings, striking out 12 Bruins batters. Carroll will face DeKalb in the sectional final on Thursday.
DeKalb 13, North Side 0 (5 innings): DeKalb's Amara Anglin threw a five-inning no-hitter in the sectional semifinal, striking out eight with no walks. Only two hit batters prevented a perfect game. The Barons (10-19) had just four hits, but all were for extra bases: Kenzie Zent, Serena Wineland and Katie Waters all hit doubles, and Ashley Cox hit a triple. DeKalb batters walked seven times. North Side's season ends at 1-17.
Columbia City Sectional
Homestead 14, Wayne 0 (5 innings): The Spartans (18-8) scored five runs each in the second and third innings and invoked the run rule in a semifinal win over the Generals (4-16-1). Homestead out-hit Wayne 8-2, and will move on to face NE8 champion Huntington North in the sectional final on Thursday.
Huntington North 10, New Haven 0 (5 innings): The Vikings made it two straight semifinals ended early by the run rule, scoring one run in the first and then pouring on seven in the second frame and two more in the fifth for good measure.
Class 3A
Angola Sectional
Concordia 8, Garrett 7: Garrett (5-18) scored two runs in the top of the seventh but couldn't come from behind to beat the Cadets (12-11) in the first-round matchup. Concordia moves on to face Heritage (15-8) in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday.
Heritage 6, Angola 5 (8 innings): Heritage (15-8) scored one run in the top of the seventh to send the game into extras and then another unanswered run in the eighth to knock out the Hornets (15-10) and move on to the sectional semifinals.
Bellmont Sectional
Peru 8, Bellmont 6: The Braves (13-10) scored five runs in the first inning, but Peru (8-11-1) scored five runs to take the lead in the fourth inning and came away with a sectional semifinal victory. The Tigers move on to face Norwell in the sectional final on Thursday.
Norwell 11, Maconaquah 1 (5 innings): The Knights scored four runs each in the third and fourth innings to send Norwell through to the sectional finals. Norwell (15-10) out-hit Maconaquah (8-16) 10-2, Kaydance Clark went 3 for 3 and Nevada Lenwell had three RBI. Kara Brown gave up one unearned run and struck out three, walking one.
Class 2A
Manchester Sectional
South Adams 2, Adams Central 1: The Flying Jets (17-5) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Starfires (18-9) scored a run each in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead and advance to Thursday's sectional final against Bishop Luers.
Bishop Luers 16, Manchester 13: The Knights (8-17) won a slugfest against the Squires (6-21), and Kayla Jensen earned the win in the circle while Keaghan Gatchell picked up the save.
Class A
Lakewood Park Christian Sectional
Elkhart Christian Academy 8, Lakewood Park Christian 6: The Panthers (5-13) scored two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh, but it wasn't enough to prevent a first-round exit.