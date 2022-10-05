Homestead and Carroll boys tennis will face each other in the Carroll Regional final on Wednesday after sweeping both of their opponents on Tuesday.
No. 13 Carroll (16-3) beat Huntington North (14-6) 5-0. At 1 singles, Carroll senior Griffin Martin (19-3) beat Vikings junior Max Fusselman (12-6), 6-0, 6-1. At 2 singles, Carroll senior Brian Mason beat Huntington North junior Braeden Christiansen 6-4, 6-2. Carroll junior William Rudolph beat Huntington North senior Sean Holmes 7-5, 6-0, at 3 singles. Carroll's 1 doubles team of Conner Gibson and Matthew Kosnik (20-2) beat Ethan Zahn and Joseph Bowers 6-3, 6-0. Carroll's Andrew and William Jamison beat Mason Kline and Dale Schweller at 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-2.
Homestead lost just four games in a 5-0 win over Concordia. Homestead 1 singles player Stephen Meier (17-4) beat Christopher Stamm (3-12), Homestead's 2 singles player Benjamin Garrean beat Clton Ehle, and Homestead's 3 singles player Eric Ji beat Evan Gerig, all by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Homestead's 1 doubles team of Alex Graber and Maxwell Holliday beat Noah Schlicker and William Butler and Homestead's 2 doubles duo of Matthew Otten and James Cowan beat Nathaniel Bryan and Nico Conley, both by scores of 6-1, 6-1.
In the individual tournament, Norwell senior Ethan Ottinger (12-7, 4-0) beat South Side senior Aiden Hapner (9-2, 1-1), 6-1, 6-3. Blackhawk Christian junior Rylan Doden (16-3, 2-0) beat Bishop Luers sophomore Zachary Calderon (1-1) 6-0, 6-1.
The Blackhawk Christian doubles team of junior Will Gutherie and senior Gage Sefton (15-4, 2-2) beat Bluffton seniors Preston Daugherty and Andrew Pressler (7-4, 1-1), 6-0, 6-1.
Ottinger will play Doden and the Braves doubles team will play Bishop Dwenger's Benjamin Sarrazine and Conner Phillips (9-3, 3-0).
The team and individual tournament matches will begin at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Girls Soccer Sectionals
Class 3A Carroll
Carroll 13, North Side 0: The Chargers took an 8-0 lead in the first half and will advance to play Snider on Thursday. Leila Mojtahedi scored three times for the Chargers (12-5-1) and Madison Meeks, Malaya Blakely and Brooke Burrough each scored twice. North Side finishes the season 0-12.
Class 3A Northrop
Columbia City 4, Huntington North 3 (in Penalty Kicks): Columbia City's Kela Dillion scored her second goal of the match with 1:16 to go in overtime, but Huntington North's Skylar Olson tied the game once again with 34 seconds left in overtime to send the game into penalty kicks, where the Eagles (12-4-1) prevailed. Huntington North (7-10) took a first half lead on a goal by Julia Spitler at 24:58, but Dillion scored her first goal for the Eagles at 35:27 in the second half, and Columbia City took at lead at 22:11 on a goal by Addison Baxter. Spitler's second goal at 21:39 tied the game at 2-2 to force overtime. The Eagles will play Warsaw on Thursday.
Class 2A Northrop
East Noble 1, West Noble 0: Addie Frye scored the lone goal on an assist from Olivia Winkle. Addy Ritchie had eight saves. The Knights (4-9-3) move on to face NorthWood in the next round. West Noble finishes the season 1-9-2.
NorthWood 5, Wawasee 0: The Panthers scored two goals in the first half and added three more in the second. Wawasee finishes the season with a 1-13-3 record.
Class 2A Bellmont
Bellmont 10, New Haven 0: The Braves (11-5-2) scored eight goals in the first half. Arabelle Laurent scored three goals for the Braves, and Rialey Cox scored twice. New Haven finishes the season 0-14.
Norwell 7, Heritage 5 (OT): The Knights (10-6) led 4-1 at halftime but Heritage (9-7) tied the game at 5-all in the second half to force overtime. Addy Archbold, Grace Mann and Makenzie Fuess each scored two goals for the Knights, while Karrigan Melcher scored once. Norwell will now play host Bellmont in second round of the sectional tournament on Thursday.
Class 2A Culver Academies
Culver Academies beat Bishop Dwenger 5-4 in penalty kicks. The Eagles move on to face Leo, while Bishop Dwenger finishes the season with a 12-3-1 record.
Leo 13, Garrett 0: The Lions (13-4) scored eight goals in the first half. Garrett finishes the season 0-12.
Class A Canterbury
Canterbury 4, Bishop Luers 1: The Cavaliers (7-8-2) scored three goals in the first half and moves on to play Blackhawk Christian in the next round. Addie Sigler scored twice for Canterbury and Isabel Schlabach and Lauren Biggs each scored once. Estephanie Esparza scored for the Knights (1-12-2) in the second half.
Boys Soccer Sectionals
Class 3A Elkhart
Concord 10, East Noble 0: The Knights end the season with a 5-12 record.
Class 3A Wabash
Concordia 3, Bishop Dwenger 0: Werner Heimlich scored twice and Max Derheimer once as the Cadets (7-6-4) won a first-round match and will move on to face Culver Academies. Bishop Dwenger ends the season with an 8-7 record.
Class 2A Heritage
Bishop Luers 3, Norwell 0: Brandon Munoz, Ernesto Giovanny Juarez and Angel Rojas each scored for Bishop Luers (9-5-3), which moves on to face host Heritage on Wednesday. Norwell finishes the season at 5-11-1.
Heritage 1, Leo 0 (in Penalty Kicks): The Patriots (7-7-2) beat Leo (8-5-3) 4-2 in penalty kicks.
Volleyball
Homestead 3, Woodlan 1: At Homestead, the Spartans (21-6) beat the Warriors (19-9), 26-24, 23-25, 16-25, 12-25. Homestead's Addy Tindall had 18 kills, Kendal Frey had two blocks, Haley Biedenbach had 39 assists and three aces and Ellie Sprang had 16 digs. Woodlan's Lauren Snyder had nine kills and 2.5 blocks, Alyssa Harvey had 14 assists and five aces and Makenna Smith had 15 digs.
Bishop Luers 3, Snider 2: At Snider, the Knights (9-18, 4-2 SAC) beat the Panthers (11-17, 3-3) 25-27, 15-25, 31-29, 25-21, 16-14.
Heritage 3, Adams Central 0: At Monroeville, Heritage (27-2, 6-0 ACAC) beat the Flying Jets (13-12, 2-4) 25-15, 25-19, 25-12. Alyson Stinson had 15 kills and Claire Bickel had 12. Lainey Simmons had four blocks. Paige Hamilton led the Jets with five kills.