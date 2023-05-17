Snider and Leo each won first-round matches at the Carroll Girls Tennis Sectional on Tuesday, and will move on to play in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday.
Snider (10-9) beat Churubusco (4-10) in Tuesday's opening round 3-2, winning at the No. 1 singles and both doubles positions.
All three singles matches required three sets: Snider No. 1 singles player Jensen Miguel beat Churubusco senior 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Churubusco junior Kendall Stuckey beat Snider senior Emilie Henry 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, at No. 2 singles and Eagles junior Allissa Powell beat Snider junior Claire Birkenbeul 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, at No. 3 singles.
Snider's No. 1 doubles team of Lexi Matthias and Hannah Schroeder beat Churubusco's Adrianna Winget and Miriam Kline 6-0, 6-2, and the Panthers' No. 2 doubles team of Tessa Borton and Tatum Miguel beat the Eagles' Reagan Barker and Eva Refeld, 6-0, 6-1.
Snider will face Carroll in the second round.
Leo (8-10) beat Blackhawk Christian (5-10) 4-1 in Tuesday's other quarterfinal. Leo junior Faith Brandenberger beat Blackhawk Christian junior Liz Pickett at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-2. Blackhawk Christian sophomore Avery Elsworth won the Braves' lone point, beating Leo's Isabella Bonecutter 6-0, 6-1, at No. 2 singles. Leo senior Alyssa Stopher beat Tessa Zolman 6-2, 6-2, at No. 3 singles. Leo's No. 1 doubles team of Molli Runestad and Grace Keener beat Blackhawk Christian's Mackenna Koepp and Margaret Rees-Evans, 6-2, 6-0, and the Lions No. 2 doubles team of Carys Merkler and Leah Marquardt beat June Faupel and Josephine Fritcha, 6-0, 6-1.
Leo will play Northrop on Wednesday, and the sectional finals will be held Thursday.
Norwell Girls Tennis Sectional
Huntington North beat South Adams 4-1 and Bellmont swept Bluffton 5-0 in the first round of the Norwell Sectional on Tuesday.
Huntington North's Kylee Burnau beat Samantha Weigel at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-1. Ava Kinsey won the Starfires' lone point at No. 2 singles, beating Huntington North's Mallory Kline 7-6(7-5), 6-2. Huntington North's Hannah Szelis beat Grace Barkley 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Huntington North claimed both doubles matches: At No. 1 doubles, Avery Bonewitz and Gabrielle Leichty beat Chloe Summersett and Alexis McKibben 6-2, 6-2, and at No. 2 doubles Samantha Weicht and Morgan Betterly beat Margaret Nussbaum and Malina Mawhorr 6-0, 6-2.
In the other quarterfinal, Bellmont's Olivia Selking beat Bluffton's Emma Schwartz 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles; at No. 2 singles Emy Faurote beat Gretchen Crist 6-0, 6-1; at No. 3 singles Leila Jin beat Hazel Pfister, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; at No. 1 doubles Isabelle Ortiz and Marisol Jackson beat Alexis Grover and Eve Corkwell 6-0, 6-0, and at No. 2 doubles Alyssa Coffey and Kaelyn Snyder beat Avery Hunt and Kinzie Fiechter 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
Huntington North will play host Norwell on Wednesday and Bellmont will play Adams Central. The sectional finals are scheduled for Thursday.
Baseball
Bishop Dwenger 4, Snider 1: Saints junior Brayton Thomas threw a full-game, striking out 12 in a battle of SAC leaders at the World Baseball Academy. Snider (16-7, 11-2 SAC) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Bishop Dwenger (17-7, 12-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The teams are scheduled to meet again on Thursday.
Norwell 6, Columbia City 5: At Ossian, the Knights (17-7, 6-1 NE8) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win over the Eagles (18-6, 3-4). Norwell's Curtis Ellis gave up five runs, two earned, with four strike outs in four innings on the mound, and Lleyton Bailey pitched three scoreless innings in relief, striking out four, for his fourth win of the season.
Homestead 10, Blackhawk Christian 1: At Blackhawk Christian, Luke Riha and Luke Neiswonger threw a combined no-hitter for the Spartans (14-7), though they combined to walk four batters. Riha struck out nine in six innings of work and earned the win. Homestead Justin Goskowicz and Mason Weaver each had doubles for Homestead, and Bryce Yoder had two for the Spartans. The Braves fell to 8-11.
Softball
Eastside 8, Central Noble 4: At Butler, the Blazers (23-2, 9-0 NECC) beat the Cougars (16-10, 5-4) to become the first team to repeat as NECC champions since 2006. Eastside fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, but Eastside scored five runs in the third and three more in the sixth. The Cougars scratched out 11 hits, but none were for extra bases. They also struck out 11 times.
Concordia 4, Snider: The Cadets and Panthers were tied 1-1 after the first inning, but Concordia added another run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to clinch an SAC title. Samantha Hoffman was the winning pitcher for the Cadets (11-9, 7-0 SAC). Snider is now 7-9 and finished 4-3 in the SAC.
Huntington North 7, Homestead 0: At Homestead, the NE8-lead Vikings improved to 21-2 as Mara Hendryx pitched a shutout. Kinlee Landrum, Ava Poulson and Emma Helvie each hit doubles. Homestead fell to 15-8.