Huntington North beat Adams Central 5-0 and Norwell beat Bluffton 4-1 on Tuesday to move on to the next round of the Norwell Boys Tennis Sectional.
The Vikings will face South Adams and the Knights will play Bellmont in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Huntington North's No. 1 singles player Max Fusselman beat Cody Hawkins of Adams Central 6-1, 6-1. At 2 singles, Braeden Christianson beat Ean Brown 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. At 3 singles, Sean Holmes beat Reece Moser 6-1, 6-2.
Huntington North's 1 doubles team of Joseph Bowers and Ethan Zahn beat Kole Andrews and Cody Ausland 6-0, 6-1. Vikings 2 doubles team Dale Schweller and Mason Kline beat Samuel McKean and Landon Kaehr 6-0, 6-0.
Norwell's three singles players all beat their Bluffton opponents: Ethan Ottinger beat Keegan Schwartz 6-3, 6-1 at 1 singles; Grant Mishler beat Anthony Hartman 6-1, 6-0 at 2 singles and Bodie Zimmer beat Blake Moser 6-3, 6-2 at 3 singles.
Norwell's 2 doubles team of Jaden Payne and Jake Hoover beat Logan Reifsteck and Max Worth 6-3, 6-2.
Bluffton's lone win came from 1 doubles team Preston Daugherty and Andrew Pressler over Brason Chaney and Winston Frauhiger, 6-3, 6-1. Daugherty and Pressler will now participate in the individual state tournament.
Girls soccer
HERITAGE 4, WOODLAN 0: At Woodburn, the Patriots scored two goals in the first half and two in the second to improve to 9-5 and 3-0 in the ACAC. Nin Way scored two goals and Libby Cain and Leyna Nagel scored one each. Piper Pierce, Ava Smith and Grace Guenthner each notched an assist. Goalkeeper Corinne Bowers kept a clean sheet for 80 minutes. Heritage clinched the ACAC title, the third trophy for the school in three days, following the boys ACAC soccer title clinched Monday and the ACAC volleyball tournament title won Saturday.
NORWELL 4, HUNTINGTON NORTH 1: At Huntington, Makenzie Fuess scored two goals and Grace Mann and Karrigan Melcher each scored once for the Knights (8-6, 3-4 NE8). Addy Archbold assisted three of the goals. Skylar Olson scored Huntington North's lone goal in the second half.
DEKALB 2, WESTVIEW 1: At Waterloo, the Barons won their final regular season game to improve to 12-4. The Barons held a 1-0 lead at halftime. Their postseason will begin against South Side on Oct. 6.
Boys soccer
SNIDER 3, CONCORDIA 1: At Concordia, the Panthers (7-5-2, 3-3 SAC) took a two goal lead in the first half, and both teams scored once in the second. Denis Pacheco scored twice and Jordy Maldonado-Fernandez once for Snider, while Dillon Lambert made six saves. Concordia falls to 6-5-4, 3-4.
Volleyball
CARROLL 3, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 2: At Blackhawk Christian, the Chargers survived another five-set match to improve to 25-1. Carroll won the first set 25-11, lost the second 25-20, won the third 25-15, lost the fourth 27-25, and then won the fourth 15-10. Olivia Gisslen led Carroll with 53 assists, two aces and 19 digs. Ellie Frey had a team-high 20 kills and Ella Etter recorded four defensive blocks. Blackhawk Christian falls to 23-3.
HOMESTEAD 3, NORTHROP 0: At Northrop, Homestead improved to 20-5 after sweeping the Bruins 25-16, 25-15, 25-20. Addy Tindall led the Spartans with 12 kills, and she recorded two blocks along with Ava Tindall and Hannah Brown. Haley Biedenbach had 15 assists and Ellie Sprang had 19 digs and four aces.
HERITAGE 3, BLUFFTON 0: At Bluffton, the Patriots swept the Tigers 25-10, 25-9, 25-20 to improve to 24-2 and 3-0 in the ACAC. The Tigers fell to 7-16 and 1-6 in conference play. Lauren Reiff led Bluffton with eight kills.
SOUTH ADAMS 3, WOODLAN 0: At Woodburn, the Starfires swept the Warriors 26-24, 25-19, 27-25 to improve to 22-5 and 3-1 in the ACAC. Woodlan falls to 16-8 and 3-2 in conference. Avah Smith led the Warriors with 12 kills and 27 digs, Alyssa Harvey with three aces, Audrea Smith with 20 assists and Makenna Smith with 20 digs.
ANGOLA 3, CHURUBUSCO 0: At Angola, the Hornets swept the Eagles 25-9, 25-18, 25-20, to improve to 23-0 and 9-0 in the NECC. Angola has secured at least a share of the NECC title, with a match against Eastside coming up on Monday and the season finale against Carroll scheduled for Oct. 6.