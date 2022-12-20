Two local athletes, Abby (Salscheider) Ault of Bluffton and Vnemina (Reese) Cooper of South Side, have been named to the 2023 Women’s Silver Anniversary Team by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The team recognizes outstanding players from the Class of 1998 and will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Awards Banquet on Saturday April 29, 2023.

Both Ault and Cooper were Indiana All-Stars. Ault was the Class 2A Mental Attitude Award winner and went on to play at Michigan State, where she was a captain, a two-time Big Ten All-Academic team member and a two-time MSU Scholar-Athlete Award Winner. She was also a member of the 1999 Big Ten All-Star Tour that visited Germany and Belgium. 

Cooper was the 1998 Tiffany Gooden Award Winner. She also went on to become a team captain at Michigan State and was the 2002 MSU Best Defensive Player. She also toured Europe with the Big Ten All-Star Tour, visiting Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. 

The full team is listed below:

Name High School

Amber (Schober) Aryee Plainfield

Abby (Salscheider) Ault Bluffton

Vnemina (Reese) Cooper Fort Wayne South

Jill (Chapman) Daily Blackford

Amy (Lindsay) Fuller * Union (Modoc)

Abbe Harvey Brownsburg

Molly Holt Sabol Madison

Kara Kessans Tell City

Kelly Komara Lake Central

Kelly N. Kuhn Lake Central

Courtney (Risinger) Lloyd Richmond/Terre Haute South

Kristen (Bodine) Lovell Martinsville

Mary Jo Noon Jeffersonville

Kyle (Black) Rechlicz North Central

Lisa (Eckart) Ruble Center Grove

April Traylor Eminence/Martinsville

Shana (Sparks) Williams Connersville

Amy Wright Northeastern

* indicates deceased

