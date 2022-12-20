Two local athletes, Abby (Salscheider) Ault of Bluffton and Vnemina (Reese) Cooper of South Side, have been named to the 2023 Women’s Silver Anniversary Team by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The team recognizes outstanding players from the Class of 1998 and will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Awards Banquet on Saturday April 29, 2023.
Both Ault and Cooper were Indiana All-Stars. Ault was the Class 2A Mental Attitude Award winner and went on to play at Michigan State, where she was a captain, a two-time Big Ten All-Academic team member and a two-time MSU Scholar-Athlete Award Winner. She was also a member of the 1999 Big Ten All-Star Tour that visited Germany and Belgium.
Cooper was the 1998 Tiffany Gooden Award Winner. She also went on to become a team captain at Michigan State and was the 2002 MSU Best Defensive Player. She also toured Europe with the Big Ten All-Star Tour, visiting Austria, Slovakia and Hungary.
The full team is listed below:
Name High School
Amber (Schober) Aryee Plainfield
Abby (Salscheider) Ault Bluffton
Vnemina (Reese) Cooper Fort Wayne South
Jill (Chapman) Daily Blackford
Amy (Lindsay) Fuller * Union (Modoc)
Abbe Harvey Brownsburg
Molly Holt Sabol Madison
Kara Kessans Tell City
Kelly Komara Lake Central
Kelly N. Kuhn Lake Central
Courtney (Risinger) Lloyd Richmond/Terre Haute South
Kristen (Bodine) Lovell Martinsville
Mary Jo Noon Jeffersonville
Kyle (Black) Rechlicz North Central
Lisa (Eckart) Ruble Center Grove
April Traylor Eminence/Martinsville
Shana (Sparks) Williams Connersville
Amy Wright Northeastern
* indicates deceased