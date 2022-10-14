Class 4A Sectionals
Penn
Warsaw 3, Elkhart 1: The Lions (25-7) won the first set but Tigers (21-8) won the next three to clinch a 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23 victory in the sectional first round on Thursday. Warsaw will face Penn (22-9) in the semifinals on Saturday morning. Kaylee Weeks had 15 kills for the Tigers and Melaina Hawblitzel had 14. Leah Henderson had four total blocks, Ellie Hepler had 44 digs and Avery Hales had 40 assists.
Snider
DeKalb 3, North Side 0: The Barons (14-15) move on to the semifinals against East Noble (6-21) after beating the Legends (2-21) 25-15, 25-21, 25-10.
Carroll 3, Snider 0: No. 5 Carroll (29-2) beat Snider (11-18) 25-12, 25-13, 25-11, and will move on to face Northrop (5-21) in the semifinals. Ellie Frey led the Chargers with 11 kills, Brenna Ginder had four aces, Addi Shippy had five total blocks and Olivia Gisslen had 28 assists.
New Haven
Huntington North 3, Columbia City 1: The Vikings (20-11) dropped the first set and then won the next three, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 26-24, and will move on to the semifinals to face Wayne (3-21). Columbia City finishes the season with a record of 13-15.
New Haven 3, South Side 0: The Bulldogs (9-10) eliminated South Side (8-16) from the sectional tournament. New Haven advances to play Homestead 25-6 in Saturday's semifinals.
Class 3A Sectionals
NorthWood
Wawasee 3, West Noble 0: The Warriors (20-12) won 25-12, 25-15, 25-7 to move on to the sectional semifinals on Saturday, where they will face host NorthWood (24-6). West Noble's season ends with a 9-20 record.
Leo
Leo 3, Garrett 0: The Lions (20-9) won 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 to advance to the semifinal against Bishop Dwenger. Garrett ends the season with a 9-20 record.
Bishop Dwenger 3, Concordia 1: Less than two weeks after the Saints (13-10) were swept by Concordia (18-14) in their regular season meeting, Bishop Dwenger beat the Cadets 25-22, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22. Audrey Hudson led the Saints with 13 kills, Gabbies Stores had six aces, Lexa Zimmerman had 12 digs and Emma tone had 25 assists.
Oak Hill
Norwell 3, Mississinewa 0: The Knights improved their record to 15-17 while Mississinewa fell to 7-22. Norwell faces Northwestern (21-6) in the sectional semifinals on Saturday.
Class 2A Sectionals
Prairie Heights
Eastside 3, Central Noble 0: The Blazers (5-21) beat the Cougars (6-18) 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 to advance to the sectional semifinals, where they will meet Churubusco (22-8). Haley Wies led the Blazers with six kills and four total blocks, Jasmine Dircksen had 13 digs and Lauren Hickey had 11 assists.
Westview 3, Fremont 2: The Warriors (6-23) lost the second and third sets but rallied to win the first-round match 25-21, 14-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11 over Fremont (10-16).
South Adams
South Adams 3, Adams Central 2: The No. 7 Starfires (26-6) lost the third and fourth sets but rallied to beat rival Adams Central (17-14) 25-20, 25-16, 18-25, 28-30, 15-9. South Adams will face Manchester (10-19) in the semifinals on Saturday.
Bishop Luers 3, Bluffton 0: The Knights (10-18) won in straight sets, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20, and advance to play Whitko (25-5) in the sectional semifinals. Bluffton finishes the season with a 8-18 record.
Class A Sectionals
Bethany Christian
Blackhawk Christian 3, Bethany Christian 0: The No. 5 Braves (28-4) swept Bethany Christian (18-9) in three sets, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17. The Braves move on to face Canterbury (2-22) in the semifinals.
Elkhart Christian Academy 3, Hamilton 0: Hamilton ends the season with a 1-13 record after being swept by Elkhart Christian (20-8) 25-14, 25-11, 25-13. Elkhart Christian will play Lakewood Park Christian (11-15) in the sectional semifinal.
Southwood
Lakeland Christian 3, Southern Wells 0: The Cougars (10-14) swept the Raiders (4-24) 25-15, 25-22, 25-18, to move on the semifinal, where they will met Northfield (14-14). Addisyn Daley led the Cougars with 12 kills, and she and Leah Forshtay each had three aces and 16 assists. Nevaeh Lowe had 10 total blocks.