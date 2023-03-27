Warsaw girls soccer coach Jon Hoover has decided to step down after six seasons, the athletic department announced on Monday. The Tigers have gone 71-34-11 overall and 37-3-2 in Northern Lakes Conference play under Hoover, winning the last four NLC championships.
“I love this team and will miss coaching them terribly, but I also have a young man that will be a freshman next year and another entering kindergarten, and I can’t wait to be their biggest fans on the sidelines. It is truly the definition of bittersweet," Hoover is quoted as saying in the school's announcement.
According to the announcement, the opening for a new head coach will be posted this week and the athletic department hopes to start doing interviews after spring break, which runs from April 5-9.
“We will have some big shoes to fill in replacing Coach Hoover as the head coach of the girls soccer program,” Warsaw athletic director Matt Binkerd is quoted as saying in the release. “His dedication, commitment and passion for the team and sport will be greatly missed.”