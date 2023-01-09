Columbia City at Warsaw girls basketball (copy)

Warsaw freshman guard Brooke Zartman shoots a free throw during the first half of Columbia City's 68-59 win at Warsaw in December. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

The girls basketball game between IBCA No. 8 Homestead (14-2) and No. 15 Warsaw (13-4) has been moved back from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. The JV game will begin at Homestead at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow. 

vjacobsen@jg.net