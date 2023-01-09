The girls basketball game between IBCA No. 8 Homestead (14-2) and No. 15 Warsaw (13-4) has been moved back from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18. The JV game will begin at Homestead at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow.
Warsaw vs. Homestead game rescheduled
Victoria Jacobsen
High School Sports Editor
Victoria Jacobsen is the High School Sports Editor for The Journal Gazette. A graduate of Notre Dame, she covers area sports.
