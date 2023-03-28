Warsaw’s varsity and JV Black baseball games against South Bend St. Joseph, originally scheduled for Tuesday, have been pushed back to Thursday at 5 p.m. due to field conditions. The varsity game will be held at Tiger Field and the JV Black game at Boggs Little League.
Warsaw vs. SB St. Joseph baseball postponed
Victoria Jacobsen
High School Sports Editor
Victoria Jacobsen is the High School Sports Editor for The Journal Gazette. A graduate of Notre Dame, she covers area sports.
