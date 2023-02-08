Wawasee announced Wednesday that boys basketball coach Jon Everingham will step down after the end of this season. Everingham met with the school administration to inform them of the decision on Monday morning.
The decision came before a letter to the editor accusing Everingham of misconduct was published in the Ink Free News on Tuesday, and Wawasee statement says Everingham's decision to step down is unrelated. "Our preliminary investigation into the allegations raised in the letter to the editor have shown those facts may have been misportrayed or misconstrued," the Wawasee statement reads. "We stand in support of Coach Everingham, and all of our Wawasee staff and coaches, and we are thankful for their time, effort and commitment."
Everingham, who previously coached at Argos and DeKalb, is 60-101 in seven years with the Warriors. Wawasee is 7-12 this season.
Here are the statements released by Wawasee Community School Corporation in their entirety:
Statement from WCSC on Wawasee High School Boys Basketball Coach
On Monday morning, February 6, 2023, Wawasee High School boys basketball coach, Jon Everingham, met with school administration to inform them of his decision to step down as coach at the end of the season. Coach Everingham has contemplated this decision for some time and after having conversations with his family and loved ones, decided this was the best time to step away from basketball. A recent letter to the editor of a local news outlet was posted this week. Coach Everingham’s decision to step away is unrelated to this letter and was made well before publication. Although Coach Everingham was not asked to step down, we accept his resignation and wish him and his family the very best moving forward. Wawasee schools prioritize a safe environment for our students and staff. We are committed to holding our coaches and employees to the highest academic and extra-curricular standards, including Coach Everingham.
Our preliminary investigation into the allegations raised in the letter to the editor have shown those facts may have been misportrayed or misconstrued. We stand in support of Coach Everingham, and all of our Wawasee staff and coaches, and we are thankful for their time, effort and commitment. We would like to thank Coach Everingham and his wife Carly for their time here with the Wawasee Basketball program. We are excited about the future of the program and look forward to identifying the next head coach to lead this group of talented student-athletes at the conclusion of this season.
Statement from Coach Jon Everingham:
After much prayer and discussion with my family, I informed the boys basketball team after practice on Monday, February 6th that upon completion of the season, I would be resigning as the head boys basketball coach at Wawasee. Over the last few weeks, I realized my time coaching here would be completed and wanted to make sure the message to my team, and the reasons in which I made the decision, came directly from me. I have had an amazing 20 year coaching career and worked with and for some of the best in the business at Grace College, Trine University, Prairie Heights High School, Goshen High School, Argos High School, DeKalb High School, and here at Wawasee High School. I love coaching basketball and building relationships with young people and the competition basketball provides. Coaching basketball has always been about building young men up to be great husbands, fathers, and productive community members. I'm proud of all of my players, both who they are becoming and who they've become. I love coaching, but my role as a husband and father is the most important thing in my life. Being the head coach of a basketball program is very demanding of your time. I am excited about being able to be more present with my wife and kids moving forward to support their passions as well. I would like to reiterate that my decision to resign has not been affected by any outside influences and was my decision to make.
I would like to thank my wife and family for all their love and support over the last seven years as the basketball coach. Our journey together as a family has not always been easy professionally, but one that I will cherish and be thankful for many years to come. I would like to thank my coaching staff for their loyalty, commitment to our program, and support of my family and me. I have been blessed and fortunate for all the love and support as the Coach here at Wawasee over the years. During my tenure here, I have felt supported by Wawasee Community School administration. I would like to thank superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer, Athletic Director Brent Doty and Principal Geoff Walmer for their support of our program, our team, and myself. I am truly walking away knowing that I have their full support for me personally and professionally.