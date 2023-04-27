Wawasee wrestling coach Frank Bumgardner is stepping down after eight years leading the Warriors, the program announced on its team website earlier this week.
In an article written by Mike Deak, Bumgardner cited the recent birth of his third child, Ella Rose, as the impetus to move away from coaching and spend more time with his family.
Under Bumgardner's leadership, the Warriors have won sectional titles in five of the last six years, including the 2023 Plymouth Sectional title which they won with 258 points, beating runner-up Plymouth by 49 points. Wawasee also won the IHSWCA Team State championship in 2019 and was runner-up the following year.
This year, 10 Wawasee wrestlers qualified for the East Chicago Semistate, and four of those athletes went on to compete at the state finals at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis.