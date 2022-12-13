Wayne has announced the Athletic Hall of Fame Class for 2022-23, which will be inducted between the boys and girls basketball games against Bishop Luers on Jan. 27. A reception for inductees will be held at the school starting at 5:15 p.m.
The 2022-23 class is as follows:
Athletes:
· Justin Mitchell 2014 graduate (Basketball)
· Alfred Wims 1984 graduate (Cross Country, Track)
· Xavielle Brown 2011 graduate (Basketball)
· Lacia Gorman 2011 graduate (Basketball)
Coaches:
· Tommy Hogan 1990-2018 (Head Track Coach)
Contributors:
· Vern Doehrman (basketball score keeper and stats for over 25 years)
· Donald Reichert (first athletic director at Wayne HS 1971-1981)
Teams:
· 1980/81 Men’s basketball team
o Coaches- Will Doehrman, Lee Deturk, Murray Mendenhall, Tim Smiley
o Players- Eric Chapman, Kendrick Boyd, Dennis Duncan, Jerry Bowman,
Eric Thomas, Stuart Freimuth, Damon Whitt, Benny Moore, Tom Applegate,
Scott White, John Bates, Tim Burton
Tickets for the induction reception can be purchased by calling the Wayne athletic office at 260-467-6432.
Former student athletes are eligible for induction five years after their high school playing careers, and coaches are eligible five years after they retire from coaching. Nomination forms for future classes can be found at www.waynegenerals.org.