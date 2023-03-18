MICHIGAN CITY – The Wayne Generals became the second SAC team in a row knocked out of the Class 4A state tournament by Kokomo, falling 73-51 in the morning game of the Michigan City Semistate on Saturday.
The loss brings an end to a historic season for the Generals (21-5), who claimed their first SAC, sectional and regional titles in decades after winning just four games in 2021-22.
"I told them, it's just like the lessons we learned last year from those losses. This is one of those lessons that we couldn't have learned last year," Wayne coach Byron Pickens said. "They're champions, there's no other way to put it. They have the mentality to never quit, they never take 'no' for an answer. I'm proud of them, I'm proud to be their coach."
No. 5 Kokomo (23-4), which beat North Side 68-55 in a regional championship game a week ago, will face No. 2 Penn (28-1) in the Michigan City semistate championship game at 8:30 p.m.
Kokomo's 6-foot-10 junior center Flory Bidunga, who was named the boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year for Indiana on Wednesday, dominated against Wayne, scoring 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field while hitting nine of 10 free throw attempts. Bidunga also had 19 rebounds and eight blocks and joined Kokomo's 1,000-point club in the morning game.
"It's just the speed of the game, everything happens faster. The big guy got in the paint, and it was a little different guarding him," said Wayne sophomore guard Chase Barnes, who watched from the stands with his teammates as Bidunga and the Wildkats beat North Side in Logansport last Saturday.
Bidunga made his way to the basket and tossed in a shot in the opening seconds of Saturday's game while Kokomo senior guard Shayne Spear hit two earlier 3-pointers. Within a few minutes, the Wildkats were leading 15-4.
The game threatened to become a blowout, but the Generals opened the second quarter on a 8-2 run while Kokomo's outside shooting dried up, and Wayne cut the Wildkats lead to 23-19.
Kokomo led 31-21 at halftime, and the Wildkats threatened to pull away for good when they opened up the second half with a Bidunga alley-oop dunk and a 3-pointer by senior guard Zavion Bellamy that put them ahead 35-21.
But Wayne had one more rally in it: Barnes hit a 3, sophomore forward Preston Comer dunked twice in a row, junior forward Zaire Sullivan scored at the rim and Barnes followed up with another 3. Kokomo's lead had been cut to 37-33, and Michigan City's Wolves Den was rocking.
The excitement for the sizable Wayne cheering section was short-lived, however. Bidunga scored once more, and junior guard Reis Beard hit a 3-pointer to end the Wildkats drought from behind the arc. By the time Bidunga tipped in a shot as the third quarter buzzer sounded, Kokomo led 52-39.
"We wanted to make sure that the big fellow didn't get as many touches in the paint. With him being 6-10, and our tallest guy being 6-6, it was just tough for our boys to always do that," Pickens said. "They tried their hardest. It's just a lesson we have to learn."
Barnes led the Generals with 14 points, 10 of which were scored in the second half. Comer scored 13, junior guard Jevon Lewis Jr. scored seven and sophomore forward HJ Dillard III and Sullivan each scored six. Junior forward Kharrington Terry had five rebounds.
In addition to Bidunga's 31 points, Spear finished with 16 for the Wildkats.
Pickens said his team is "pretty hungry," and that they came to him ready to start offseason training a week after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. He expects that they'll be just as eager for the coming year.
"We came into this game thinking we were going to win, and we're going to come into every game thinking that," Barnes said. "So next year, we'll be back."
Class 3A
NORTHWOOD 53, BISHOP DWENGER 43: At Elkhart, the Saints (13-14) scored the first four points of the game, but No. 1 NorthWood scored the next seven and retained the lead for the rest of the day. The Panthers (26-2) led 21-17 at halftime and 35-28 heading into the fourth quarter. Caleb Lehrman and Preston Ross each scored 12 points for the Saints, who opened the season 1-9 but had won seven straight games starting in mid-February. Lehrman had eight rebounds and Camren Quinlan scored 10 points. Cade Brenner led NorthWood with 24 points and both Ian and Tyler Raasch scored 12 points. Tyler had 11 rebounds and Ian eight. The Panthers will face Delta (19-9) in the final at North Side Gym at 8 p.m.
Class 2A
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 88, GARY 21ST CENTURY 82: At Logansport, Blackhawk Christian's quest for a third state title since 2019 remains alive after a meeting of two of the state's top-10 scoring offenses. The No. 3 Braves (25-3) had 44-31 halftime lead shaved to 57-54 heading into the fourth quarter, but Blackhawk Christian prevailed as senior Josh Furst scored 30 points and sophomore Kellen Pickett scored 26. Senior Gage Sefton added 15 points and junior Isaac Smith had 11. No. 2 Wapahani (25-2) was upset by Lewis Cass, 59-54, in the second semifinal game, so the Braves will face the unranked Kings (20-7) with a trip to state finals on the line at 8 p.m. at the Berry Bowl.