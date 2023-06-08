Wayne junior Jevon Lewis Jr. scored five points to help the Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars beat the Senior team 105-100 at Cathedral in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening.
Lewis shot 2 of 7 overall and 1 of 5 on 3-pointers. He also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
The Juniors trailed 45-43 at halftime but outscored the seniors 62-55 in the second half. The Juniors shot 39 of 82 from the field (47.6%), enough to outshine the Seniors' 34 of 80 (42.5%) performance.
Junior Micah Davis of Franklin led all scorers with 26 points, Jack Benter of Brownstown Central had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Flory Bidunga of Kokomo had 18 points, 21 rebounds and four assists.
2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball Markus Burton of Penn led the seniors with 23 points.