WOODBURN – Trey Yoder hit a jump shot over two New Haven players at the buzzer to give Woodlan a 68-66 win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Yoder finished with 16 points and Braden Smith had a team-high 21 for the Warriors. Darrion Brooks led New Haven with 21.
CARROLL 59, NORWELL 58: At Carroll, sophomore Jaiyre Sampson scored on the put-back with just over 4 seconds remaining to put the Chargers ahead by one point in the season opener. Norwell's own last-second shot attempt banked off the rim to give Carroll the win after outscoring the Knights 17-15 in the fourth quarter. Jaxon Pardon led the Chargers with 21 points and Cannen Houser had 15. Luke McBride led the Knights with 25 points and Lleyton Bailey scored 16.
CONCORDIA 65, LEO 51: At Leo, the Cadets (1-0) led 26-22 at halftime and built on that lead by outscoring the Lions (0-1) 20-13 in the third quarter. Leo's Trey Hiteshew led all scorers with 22 points, but Concordia's Cole Hayworth scored 20 and had four rebounds, two assists and five steals – out of 20 by the Cadets – in just over 20 minutes of play. David Speckhard scored 17 points for Concordia and Ajani Washington had 10 points, six assists and six steals. The Lions committed 24 turnovers, and the Cadets just eight. Concordia won its season opener for the first time since 2016-17.
HOMESTEAD 53, HUNTINGTON NORTH 14: At Homestead, the Spartans boys played in their new gym for the first time and held the Vikings to the lowest point total in Huntington North history, breaking the previous mark of 18 set in a 35-18 defeat by Warsaw in December 2009. Kyron Kaopuiki scored a game-high 22 points and had five rebounds. Will Jamison had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Grant Leeper led the Spartans with eight rebounds.
HERITAGE 47, GARRETT 37: At Paul Harding Junior High, Garrett led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Patriots had pulled ahead 19-18 by halftime. Heritage outscored Garrett 17-8 in the third to pull ahead for good. Luke Saylor led Heritage with 23 points and Nyles Knapke and Kobe Meyer each scored nine points. Tyler Gater led the Railroaders with 10 points.
SOUTH ADAMS 57, UNION CITY 49: At Union City, Ty Lehman led the Starfires (1-0) with 19 points, Brady Beall scored 16 and Kyle Minger had 12. The Starfires will play their first three games, four of their first five and six of their first eight on the road.
CENTRAL NOBLE 47, CANTERBURY 44: At Central Noble, the defending Class 2A runner-up pulled out a tightly-contested game against the Cavaliers. The AP No. 9 Cougars led 22-20 at halftime and were up 41-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Drew Pliett scored 13 points for the Cougars, Jackson Andrews had 12 points and Isaiah Gard had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.